Co Down’s Peter Morgan named Team Ireland captain for 2024 international trials

The 2024 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials, held in Clonmany on Donegal’s Inishowen Peninsula from August 22nd to 24th, were a resounding success, attracting a crowd of over 1,500 spectators from across Ireland and further afield over the course of three days.

This annual event, sponsored by SSE Renewables, saw 150 talented sheep dogs and their handlers compete for the opportunity to represent Ireland at the International Sheep Dog Trials in Scotland next month.

Despite mixed weather conditions, spirits remained high among participants and spectators alike, showcasing the incredible partnership between handlers and their dogs as they tackled a series of challenging tasks.

Peter Morgan from Co Down, and his dog Nantmel Bob, nabbed first place in the Singles Class. As a result of coming in top place Morgan will now captain the Irish team in the upcoming International Sheep Dog Trials.

New Team Ireland captain Peter Morgan from Co Down, and his dog Nantmel Bob. Picture: Clive Wasson

Meanwhile, Eamonn A McAuley from Co Antrim with dogs Jonny and Tam took home The Brace Challenge Cup.

The competition was also full of promising young talent with Oisin McCullough from Co Down, and dog Jan, taking home the Tim Flood Perpetual Award for the best young handler.

SSE Renewables was proud principal sponsor of the 2024 Irish National Sheep Dog Trials. The company operates several renewable energy sites in County Donegal, including Meentycat Wind Farm, Culliagh Wind Farm, and Lenalea Wind Farm with a combined capacity of 130MW.

The company is also progressing Drumnahough Wind Farm near Letterkenny in partnership with FuturEnergy Ireland.

Team Ireland pictured alongside a representative from SSE Renewables at the National Sheep Dog Trials 2024. Picture: Clive Wasson

Seamus Herron, community liaison officer, SSE Renewables said: “SSE Renewables is rooted in rural communities across Donegal and we are thrilled to have been the principal sponsor of this year’s Trials. We congratulate the Donegal Committee of the International Sheep Dog Society in bringing this fantastic event back to the North-West. And of course, a massive well done to all the competitors who took part. We’ll be cheering on the Irish team in Scotland next month.”

James P McGee, chair of the Donegal Committee said: “The sponsorship and support from SSE Renewables enabled us to deliver a memorable event that celebrated the skill of handler and sheep dog alike.

“A heartfelt thanks also to Donegal County Council for their Development Fund Initiative support and to all the businesses and individuals who contributed to making this event a success.”

Peter Morgan, new Team Ireland captain, said: “It is an honour to be captaining the Irish team at the International Sheepdog Trials next month.

At the SSE Irish National Sheep Dog Trials in Balllyliffen, Co Donegal. Photo Clive Wasson

“There’s a huge amount of talent in the team, so we’re definitely optimistic of our chances against the English, Welsh and Scottish teams taking part.”

The team representing Ireland at the International Sheepdog Trials next month is:

Peter Morgan and dog Nantmel Bob, James P McGee and dog Roeldog Becca Eamonn A McAuley and dog Jonny Caolan Byrne and dog Tess Martin Feeney and dog Ben James McLaughlin and dog Eirie Rock Mac Paul O'Donnell and dog Joe Wilton Goligher and dog Mainstay Taff Simon Mosse and dog Bob Michael Cannon and dog Glen Dean McAuley and dog Nan Seamus Gallagher and dogTweeddale Dan John Kinney and dog Winnie Michael Glynn and dog Marshall Damian McNeill and dog Jimmi James McCloskey (reserve)