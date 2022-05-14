Co Londonderry YFC hold theirtractor handling competition

Two representatives from each of the county’s clubs took part in the tractor handling competition held at Swatragh Livestock Market.

Members were challenged to driving a tractor and trailer around a challenging course in the shortest amount of time.

Well done to our two winners, David Kelso (Kilrea YFC) and John Gilfillan (Dungiven YFC), who will now go on to represent Co Londonderry at the Balmoral Show final.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners David Kelso (Kilrea YFC) and John Gilfillan (Dungiven YFC)

The evening also saw the county’s soil assessment competition take place, with members completing an assessment of a soil sample.

The county would to take this opportunity to thank Swatragh Livestock Market for allowing us to use their venue, Stephen Moore Machinery for the use of the tractor, Steven Arthur for the use of his trailer, as well as Robin Bolton for completing the assessment of the soil.

Co Londonderry members ready to take part in the tractor handling competition

Hugh Barr, Garvagh YFC, taking part in the soil assessment competition