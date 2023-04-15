Co Londonderry YFC host efficiency dinner
On Saturday 4th March 2023, Co Londonderry YFC hosted their efficiency dinner in the Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine.
Members enjoyed a three course meal, followed by prize giving, before dancing the night away, with entertainment provided by MCC Entertainment.
A great night was had by all, with a special mention to Joyce and Adam for another well organised event.
Well done to all office bearers and members who took part in this year’s competition, with a special mention to the following for placing in their respective categories:
PRO – 3rd- Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC and 1st- Ellen Alexander, Kilrea YFC
Treasurer – 3rd- Chloe Crooks, Curragh YFC, 2nd- James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC and 1st- Jayne Calvin, Dungiven YFC
Secretary – 3rd- Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC and 1st- Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
Leader – 3rd- Ruth Adans, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC and 1st- William McMaster, Curragh YFC
Pinta Princess – 3rd- Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Robyn McCaughern, Kilrea YFC and 1st- Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
Junior member – 3rd- Maya Kyle, Curragh YFC, 2nd- Isla Watson, Coleraine YFC and 1st- Amy Young, Dungiven YFC
Senior member – 3rd- Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC and 1st- Ellen Alexander, Kilrea YFC
Best club – 3rd- Kilrea YFC, 2nd- Dungiven YFC and 1st- Moneymore YFC
Clubs' club – 1st- Garvagh YFC
