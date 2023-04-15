News you can trust since 1963
Co Londonderry YFC host efficiency dinner

On Saturday 4th March 2023, Co Londonderry YFC hosted their efficiency dinner in the Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Members enjoyed a three course meal, followed by prize giving, before dancing the night away, with entertainment provided by MCC Entertainment.

A great night was had by all, with a special mention to Joyce and Adam for another well organised event.

Well done to all office bearers and members who took part in this year’s competition, with a special mention to the following for placing in their respective categories:

Coleraine YFC membersColeraine YFC members
PRO – 3rd- Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC and 1st- Ellen Alexander, Kilrea YFC

Treasurer – 3rd- Chloe Crooks, Curragh YFC, 2nd- James Millsopp, Garvagh YFC and 1st- Jayne Calvin, Dungiven YFC

Secretary – 3rd- Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC and 1st- Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

Leader – 3rd- Ruth Adans, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC and 1st- William McMaster, Curragh YFC

Pinta Princess – 3rd- Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Robyn McCaughern, Kilrea YFC and 1st- Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

Junior member – 3rd- Maya Kyle, Curragh YFC, 2nd- Isla Watson, Coleraine YFC and 1st- Amy Young, Dungiven YFC

Senior member – 3rd- Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC, 2nd- Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC and 1st- Ellen Alexander, Kilrea YFC

Best club – 3rd- Kilrea YFC, 2nd- Dungiven YFC and 1st- Moneymore YFC

Clubs' club – 1st- Garvagh YFC

