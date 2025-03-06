Co Tyrone efficiency awards 2025 held in the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown

A great night was had with music by DJ Ryan Millar.
Well done to all they prize winners, they were as follows:
Farm safety
Junior female - Lucy Keys, Seskinore YFC
Junior male - Stewart Beattie, Cappagh YFC
Senior female - Jodie Bayne, Cookstown YFC
Senior male - Cameron Scott, Clanabogan YFC
County quiz
Junior- Cookstown YFC
Senior- Clanabogan YFC
Chairperson’s Challenge:
1st - Cookstown YFC
Clubs club
Newtownstewart YFC
Junior member of the year:
3rd - Jacob Crossbie, Seskinore YFC
2nd - Eve Managh, Cappagh YFC
1st - Lucy- Jo McFarland, Clanabogan YFC
Senior member of the year
3rd - Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC
2nd - Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC
1st - Alistair McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC
Top club PRO
3rd - Sarah Clarke, Seskinore YFC
2nd - Jill Waugh, Derg Valley YFC
1st - Lucy-Jo McFarland, Clanabogan YFC
Top club treasurer
3rd - Kathryn Mitchell, Derg Valley YFC
2nd - Sarah McFarland, Newtownstewart YFC
1st - Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC
Top club secretary
3rd - Grace Irwin, Derg Valley YFC
3rd - Faith Sproule, Newtownstewart YFC
2nd - Emily Clarke, Seskinore YFC
1st - Jane McGrade, Trillick and District YFC
Top club leader
3rd - Chloe Alexander, Clanabogan YFC
2nd - Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
1st - Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC
Top club
3rd - Trillick and District YFC
2nd - Cappagh YFC
1st - Newtownstewart YFC
