Co Tyrone efficiency awards 2025 held in the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST
The Co Tyrone YFC efficiency awards was recently held the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown.

A great night was had with music by DJ Ryan Millar.

Well done to all they prize winners, they were as follows:

Farm safety

Junior female - Lucy Keys, Seskinore YFC

Junior male - Stewart Beattie, Cappagh YFC

Senior female - Jodie Bayne, Cookstown YFC

Senior male - Cameron Scott, Clanabogan YFC

County quiz

Junior- Cookstown YFC

Senior- Clanabogan YFC

Chairperson’s Challenge:

1st - Cookstown YFC

Clubs club

Newtownstewart YFC

Junior member of the year:

3rd - Jacob Crossbie, Seskinore YFC

2nd - Eve Managh, Cappagh YFC

1st - Lucy- Jo McFarland, Clanabogan YFC

Senior member of the year

3rd - Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC

2nd - Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

1st - Alistair McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC

Top club PRO

3rd - Sarah Clarke, Seskinore YFC

2nd - Jill Waugh, Derg Valley YFC

1st - Lucy-Jo McFarland, Clanabogan YFC

Top club treasurer

3rd - Kathryn Mitchell, Derg Valley YFC

2nd - Sarah McFarland, Newtownstewart YFC

1st - Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC

Top club secretary

3rd - Grace Irwin, Derg Valley YFC

3rd - Faith Sproule, Newtownstewart YFC

2nd - Emily Clarke, Seskinore YFC

1st - Jane McGrade, Trillick and District YFC

Top club leader

3rd - Chloe Alexander, Clanabogan YFC

2nd - Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

1st - Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

Top club

3rd - Trillick and District YFC

2nd - Cappagh YFC

1st - Newtownstewart YFC

