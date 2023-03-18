News you can trust since 1963
Co Tyrone efficiency awards night

The Co Tyrone efficiency awards night was recently held.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read

Thanks must be extended to Foyle Food Group for their continued sponsorship and to Co Tyrone efficiency judges Linzi Stewart and Gillian Henderson who had the difficult task of judging the member of the year.

Thanks are also extended to Matthew Livingstone who judged the top club officials in the county.

Results as follows:

Members Trillick and District YFC at the county efficiency awards
Top club - Seskinore YFC

Clubs' club - Strabane YFC

Club leader

First - Matthew Wilson (Cappagh YFC)

Members of Seskinore YFC at the county efficiency awards
Second - Timothy Keys (Trillick and District YFC)

Third - Chloe Alexander (Clanabogan YFC)

Secretary

First - Emily Clarke (Seskinore YFC)

Members of Castlecaulfield YFC at the county efficiency awards
Second - Zara Preston (Cappagh YFC)

Third - Megan Birney (Trillick and District YFC)

Treasurer

First - Kyle Sawyers (Seskinore YFC)

Members Clanabogan YFC at the county efficiency awards
Second - Jamie McCutcheon (Trillick and District YFC)

Third - Abagail Forbes (Cappagh YFC)

PRO

First - Lucy Jo McFarland (Clanabogan YFC)

Second - Anna McKelvey (Newtownstewart YFC)

Third - Sophie Crawford (Seskinore YFC)

Members of Clogher Valley YFC at the county efficiency awards
Member of the year

Junior member

First - Andrea McFarland (Newtownstewart YFC)

Second - Lucy Jo McFarland(Clanabogan YFC)

Third - Eve Managh (Cappagh YFC) and Jill Waugh (Derg Valley YFC

Senior member

First - Matthew Wilson (Cappagh YFC)

Second - Joshua Keys (Seskinore YFC)

Third - Alistair McKelvey (Newtownstewart YFC) and Jane McGrade (Trillick and District YFC)

Members of Cappagh at the county efficiency awards
Members of Cookstown at the county efficiency awards
