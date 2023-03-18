Co Tyrone efficiency awards night
The Co Tyrone efficiency awards night was recently held.
Thanks must be extended to Foyle Food Group for their continued sponsorship and to Co Tyrone efficiency judges Linzi Stewart and Gillian Henderson who had the difficult task of judging the member of the year.
Thanks are also extended to Matthew Livingstone who judged the top club officials in the county.
Results as follows:
Top club - Seskinore YFC
Clubs' club - Strabane YFC
Club leader
First - Matthew Wilson (Cappagh YFC)
Second - Timothy Keys (Trillick and District YFC)
Third - Chloe Alexander (Clanabogan YFC)
Secretary
First - Emily Clarke (Seskinore YFC)
Second - Zara Preston (Cappagh YFC)
Third - Megan Birney (Trillick and District YFC)
Treasurer
First - Kyle Sawyers (Seskinore YFC)
Second - Jamie McCutcheon (Trillick and District YFC)
Third - Abagail Forbes (Cappagh YFC)
PRO
First - Lucy Jo McFarland (Clanabogan YFC)
Second - Anna McKelvey (Newtownstewart YFC)
Third - Sophie Crawford (Seskinore YFC)
Member of the year
Junior member
First - Andrea McFarland (Newtownstewart YFC)
Second - Lucy Jo McFarland(Clanabogan YFC)
Third - Eve Managh (Cappagh YFC) and Jill Waugh (Derg Valley YFC
Senior member
First - Matthew Wilson (Cappagh YFC)
Second - Joshua Keys (Seskinore YFC)
Third - Alistair McKelvey (Newtownstewart YFC) and Jane McGrade (Trillick and District YFC)