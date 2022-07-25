Co Tyrone farmer fined for water pollution offence

The court was told that on 9 November 2020 a Water Quality Inspectors (WQI) acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) responded to a report of pollution in a tributary of the Owenreagh River.

The inspectors observed extensive sewage fungus across the bed of the stream.

The inspectors continued upstream to a farm on the Camderry Road.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspectors discovered a tank on the farm was overflowing with farm effluent which was flowing over an adjacent field and into the waterway.

In accordance with procedures a tripartite statutory sample of the active discharge was collected and analysed and found to contain poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

Effluents of this nature enrich fungus coverage on the bed of the watercourse which may lead to the destruction of fish spawning sites, as well as starving river invertebrates, on which fish feed, of oxygen.