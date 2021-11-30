Codie-jo is celebrating a slice of success

The 20-year-old Keady native received a ‘Highly Commended’ at the recent Worldskills UK competition in England.

And, she will be opening her very own butcher counter – JoJo’s The Village Butcheress – at Gollogly Spar, Keady, later this week!

Codie-jo completed her butchery apprenticeships in Level 2 Meat and Poultry and Level 3 Food Management at the Southern Regional College.

Codie-jo Carr. Image: Southern Regional College.

It was during her studies there that she was introduced to the world of competitive butchery.

She headed off to the prestigious Butchery WorldSkills UK finals earlier this month, where she went head-to-head with six other butchers from England, Wales and Ireland.

Codie-jo first developed an interest in butchery when she helped out with deliveries from her family’s business, Carrs Elite Foods, to various shops and butchers.

Now, she is fully qualified and doesn’t pay attention to anyone who tells her working as a butcher is a ‘man’s job’.

Speaking to the Farming Life last month, the young butcheress said: “I had a week of work experience to do in my last year of GCSEs and I explored butchery.

“After my first day of my work experience, I knew that I wanted to pursue a career in butchery.”

She revealed: “A question I always get is, ‘why are you a butcher? That’s a man’s job, girls aren’t butchers’.

“I believe that a woman can do just as much as a man can do, and more.”