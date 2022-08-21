Coleraine farmer wins the annual UFU oats competition
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), along with the oats competition sponsors Clarendon Agri Care & Bayer, are pleased to announce that Richard Dempsey from the UFU North East Derry Group has been awarded first place in the 2022 UFU oats cereal competition.
Second place this year was awarded to Graham Furey from the UFU North Down Group and scooping up a respectable third place was Mark and Paul Russell from the UFU North Tyrone group.
The county winners were:
- Antrim: Seamus and Jonathan Glenn, North Antrim Group
- Armagh: Mark Starrett, North West Armagh Group
- Down: Graham Furey, North Down Group
- Londonderry: Richard Dempsey, North East Derry Group
- Tyrone: Paul and Mark Russell, North Tyrone Group
Speaking on behalf of the judges Ethel White (independent crop specialist) said: “The fields of oats were all very impressive, although all very different as well - three spring and two winter varieties, varying in height because of PGRs having been applied. All crops were standing well despite the previous weekend’s torrential rain in the North West. They were all ‘uniform’ and had high yield potential.”
UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank all those who entered this year’s competition and also to those that judged. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland.”
The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2022 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch planned for later this year.