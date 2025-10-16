Colin Davidson sculptures to inspire Bangor’s next chapter

The new 'The Dove' sculpture will be situated in the heart of the new Marine Gardens at the city’s waterfront.

BANGOR is set to welcome a landmark series of public art installations by internationally acclaimed artist Colin Davidson.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series, named ECLIPSE, has as its centrepiece a six-metre-tall bronze sculpture of hands casting a dove-shaped shadow – symbolising peace, resilience, and Bangor’s regeneration journey.

This sculpture, ‘The Dove’, will be situated in the heart of the new Marine Gardens at the city’s waterfront. It will be complimented by companion sculptures at Pickie Fun Park (‘The Swan’) and the Eisenhower Pier (‘The Crab’) that collectively celebrate Bangor’s heritage and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculptures represent another exciting step on the city’s transformation journey, building on the momentum of recent regeneration progress. They are designed not only to beautify public spaces but to spark civic pride, tourism, and long-term cultural engagement.

“Bangor is attracting investment and moving forward,” said Colin Davidson. “These sculptures are about connection – between people, place and history. I’m honoured to contribute something lasting to the city that has helped shaped me and to be part of the regeneration efforts that will position it as an exciting and welcoming place for generations to come.”

The installations are expected to be in place by late Autumn 2026, with opportunities for community engagement and storytelling planned in the lead-up.

The Council is inviting residents to be part of the journey through a new initiative, ‘Hands of Bangor: Stories Behind the Sculpture’, launching early in 2026. The series will explore the artist’s vision, the making of the sculptures, and the voices of local people whose stories will be woven into the installations via interactive QR codes and lighting features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dedicated project page on the council website explains more about the project and features a new video animation that presents the sculptures in their planned locations and shows both day and night illustrations. It is a ‘must watch’ to fully appreciate how the sculpture will enhance and enliven the Marine Garden’s site. Visit www.ardsandnorthdown.gov.uk/Eclipse

“This is more than art – it’s about legacy,” said Ards and North Down Mayor Gillian McCollum. “We want residents to understand and feel part of this story so are encouraging everyone to watch the striking new video animation and to find out more about the project.

“If your school or community organisation has a story to tell and would like to be part of the forthcoming ‘Stories Behind the Sculpture’ project, please get in touch.”

Aran Blackbourne from Bangor Marine has welcomed the iconic sculptures: “We are delighted that as part of the regeneration work undertaken by Bangor Marine, we will have an iconic series of art installations from a globally recognised artist who just happens to live in Bangor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am confident that when people see the sculptures they are going to be hugely impressed, and that goes for those who live here and the visitors we all want to attract to Bangor.

“We have received a strong and positive response to the progress made on site so far, the people of Bangor are delighted that the regeneration of the city is finally underway.”