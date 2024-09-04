Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A collaborative approach between industry and government is key to addressing shared challenges and supporting the local economy, food and drink leaders have said.

The comments from Ursula Lavery MBE, Chair of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), come after industry leaders met with Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “It was useful to meet with representatives from NIFDA, businesses making up our food and drink industry are significant employers in Northern Ireland, I am committed to working with NIDFA and a wide range of members as we seek to grasp opportunities and navigate challenges together, working towards wider policy goal of sustainable productivity where resilience is embedded and our reputation for high quality food and drink protected.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Ursula Lavery MBE commented: “NIFDA has always been of the view that Northern Ireland is best served by local ministers in a functioning Executive who can champion food and drink and the 113,000 jobs our industry supports locally.

Minister Andrew Muir with the NIFDA (NI Food and Drink Association) chair Ursula Lavery. (Pic: REX Media)

“The restoration of the Stormont institutions earlier this year is an opportunity for a new era of collaboration between industry and government which will be key to addressing shared challenges and growing the local economy in the most sustainable way.

“We look forward to working with Minister Muir and the wider Executive team throughout this assembly term and beyond.”