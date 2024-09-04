Collaboration key to delivering sustainable growth – NIFDA Chair
The comments from Ursula Lavery MBE, Chair of the Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), come after industry leaders met with Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs.
DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “It was useful to meet with representatives from NIFDA, businesses making up our food and drink industry are significant employers in Northern Ireland, I am committed to working with NIDFA and a wide range of members as we seek to grasp opportunities and navigate challenges together, working towards wider policy goal of sustainable productivity where resilience is embedded and our reputation for high quality food and drink protected.”
Professor Ursula Lavery MBE commented: “NIFDA has always been of the view that Northern Ireland is best served by local ministers in a functioning Executive who can champion food and drink and the 113,000 jobs our industry supports locally.
“The restoration of the Stormont institutions earlier this year is an opportunity for a new era of collaboration between industry and government which will be key to addressing shared challenges and growing the local economy in the most sustainable way.
“We look forward to working with Minister Muir and the wider Executive team throughout this assembly term and beyond.”