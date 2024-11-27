Collone YFC celebrate their 80th anniversary at the Belmont House Hotel

It was a fantastic achievement for the club to reach such a huge milestone, with much club success to show for it over the years, being the only to club to have been awarded club of the year three times.

On celebration of this milestone the club has been raising money for their chosen annual charity Brainwaves NI throughout the year, in several events including their 80 mile cycle, tractor run and harvest service, however most notably in their auction and raffle that was held on the night which raised over £6,900 to add to the end of year total.

The club would like to extend their gratitude to all the businesses and families who kindly donated to this, it would not have been possible without them.

Guest speaker Trevor Lockhart CEO of Fane Valley, commended the club and their committee for all the hard work and commitment that they had put in to making the club so successful over the years. The club look forward to working towards their next big milestone

