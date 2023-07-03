Collone YFC enjoy a fabulous day at Armagh Show

The club hosted their annual stand with, plenty to do and plenty to show.

The members enjoyed hosting games such as guessing how many balloons were in the tractor, and guessing the combined weight of two lambs, which proved very popular with the crowd.

Collone YFC also held a tug of war competition in the main arena of the showground, which was kindly sponsored by Masons Animal Feeds.

Claire McAnearney, Aidan Clerkin, Stephen Maginnis and Lauren McRoberts, who were the jiving competition winners. Picture: Collone YFC

The competition was fierce with clubs from county Armagh and Co Tyrone coming down to compete. Despite the difficult, hot weather conditions, all of the clubs put in a good effort, but it was Co Tyrone who took the victory this time with Castlecaufield team 1 placing in first and Trillick and District coming in at second.

Collone YFC also had a special guest appearance from YFCU mascot ‘Moo’. Moo was the celebrity of the show visiting a variety of different trade stands and posing for pictures at every opportunity.

In the afternoon the popular, annual Jiving competition was hosted in the Collone YFC tent.

Aidan Clerkin had the competitors dancing all afternoon whilst judge Stephen Maginnis kept a watchful eye to see who would be this year's winners, crowning Lauren McRoberts and Claire McAnearney the Jiving queens.

Rebecca George, Zoe Gilpen, Ruth McWhirter and Grace George with the balloons in the tractor game. Picture: Collone YFC

In second place was Kara Woods and Charlie Macadam, with Chris Hamilton and Rebecca McRoberts was in third place.

A successful day for Collone YFC to say the least.

The club would like to thank everyone for their continued support and the members can’t wait to do it all again next year.

YFCU Moo with club members Billy Acheson and Rebekah Hamilton along with cattle competitor George Hadnett. Picture: Collone YFC

Castlecaulfield YFC team 1 and Mason Animal Feeds representatives - winners of the tug of war competition. Picture: Collone YFC