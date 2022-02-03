Collone YFC enjoy busy start to their winter programme

Collone YFC at choir festival

The committee organised awesome club nights ranging from farm safety talks, club exchanges, food taste testing and a Christmas party.

At the start of November, members travelled to the Canal Court in Newry for the annual Co Armagh dinner dance.

Collone YFC members picked up awards galore. Rebecca and Grace George took home numerous trophies in the 12-14 age category.

Rebecca and Grace George with their awards

Ashley Neill, Sarah Ross, Ian Walker, Karen Walker, Sonia Millis and Jamie Milligan also won stock judging prizes.

Karen Walker won the Ulster Young Farmer award and the girls football team took home the football title for the second consecutive year.

Sophie Hawthorne and Grace George excelled in the demonstration presentation competition.

Club leader Joel Milligan won the county title for leader of the year.

The Collone YFC choir festival, left to right, Ashley Neill, Sophie Hawthorne, Karen Walker and Grace George

November saw the return of the Collone YFC boilersuit party, in the Bannville Hotel, Banbridge.

The night was a storming success with tickets selling out in under 24 hours.

December saw the club compete in the choir festival in Portadown Town Hall, while organising the Co Armagh Apple Challenge.

Collone YFC came second in the event which this year was festive hockey.

Joel Milligan

December also saw the comeback of Collone YFC’s junior social and the club supported the Cash For Kid’s festive appeal.

Collone YFC rounded off 2021 with a trip to Ulster Rugby to watch them play Northampton.