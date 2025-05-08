Collone YFC helps to raise £10,725 for local charity Brainwaves NI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the last year Collone YFC have been very busy organising various fundraising events to celebrate their 80th anniversary year.

Their chosen charity was Brainwaves NI, they are Northern Ireland’s only volunteer led brain tumour research and support charity.

On Monday, April 28th at their final club meeting, members presented a cheque to Steve and Sylvia from Brainwaves NI before hearing about the very important work the charity does.

The club is delighted to announce that they have raised £10,725.00 for the charity over the last year, this is an incredible amount and it will go a long way in providing research and support for those who suffer from brain tumours in Northern Ireland.

The money was raised through various events which the club organised throughout the year.

Armagh Show kicked off the fundraising where the club provided refreshments to the public and ran numerous activities in their stand at the show.

While presenting to the public everything that Collone YFC has to offer.

On Sunday, August 11th, 25 members took part in an enormous 80 mile cycle to celebrate the clubs anniversary.

The members began with breakfast at the hall, which was kindly donated by the McWhirter family and ended the day with pizza provided by Geoff and Elaine Crozier the club’s president and deputy president.

The cycle was very tough considering the heat but the members continued on, aided by refreshments and encouragement from family and friends along the way.

The club is hugely proud of all those who took part on the day, what an asset those members are to the club.

The club then held their annual tractor run on Sunday, August 25th. Some 109 tractors lined the roads around Collone and despite the weather a great day was had by everyone.

A barbecue was hosted back at the hall which was a great way to bring everyone together to celebrate yet another very successful charity tractor run.

On Sunday, November 3rd, Collone YFC held their annual Harvest Service with the collection in aid of Brainwaves NI.

There was a great turnout from all the members and their families and the guest speaker was Reverend Kenny Hanna.

A very enjoyable afternoon was had by all those who attended.

In November the club concluded their fundraising for the year at their 80th anniversary dinner in the Belmont House Hotel in Banbridge.

Past and present members had a great evening with a hugely successful charity auction and raffle.

Sylvia and Gillian were in attendance as the representatives from Brainwaves NI.

The club would like to sincerely thank anyone who donated towards the raffle and auction, it is hugely appreciated.

The committee of Collone YFC would like to thank all their members and families, businesses who donated towards the auction and raffle and anyone who donated in any way towards any of the fundraising events as without everyone’s contributions raising such a large amount of money would not have been possible.

What an amazing way to finish their 80th anniversary year.

The club are already planning for their tractor run which will be held on Sunday, August 31st, keep an eye out on their social media for their first night back in September where new members are welcome to join.