Collone Young Farmers’ Club wrap up a busy year online

Collone YFC members at their recent barbecue and prize giving

Twin sisters Grace and Rebecca George were awarded ‘best newcomers’ after their impressive start to their young farmers journey at Collone YFC.

Grace also won the public speaking award and Rebecca picked up the beef stock judging trophy. Ashley Neil won the dairy stock judging prize after coming second at Northern Ireland level.

Sarah Ross was awarded the sheep stock judging award.

The dairy stock judging winner, Ashley Neill

Ellie Hawthorne won the floral art cup after winning her county heat.

Ian Walker picked up two awards, the proficiency cup, and the senior member of the year.

Sophie Hawthorne won junior member of the year as Sophie and Ian both came second in the YFCU member of the year competition.

The club ambassador cup was awarded to Sophie Hawthorne.

The club are also running a car treasure hunt on Friday 23rd July at 7pm.

Further information is on the club’s social media

Sarah Ross, winner of the sheep stock judging prize