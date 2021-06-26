Collone Young Farmers’ Club wrap up a busy year online
Collone YFC wrapped up an online year with a barbecue and prize giving evening at club leader, Joel Milligan’s farm.
Twin sisters Grace and Rebecca George were awarded ‘best newcomers’ after their impressive start to their young farmers journey at Collone YFC.
Grace also won the public speaking award and Rebecca picked up the beef stock judging trophy. Ashley Neil won the dairy stock judging prize after coming second at Northern Ireland level.
Sarah Ross was awarded the sheep stock judging award.
Ellie Hawthorne won the floral art cup after winning her county heat.
Ian Walker picked up two awards, the proficiency cup, and the senior member of the year.
Sophie Hawthorne won junior member of the year as Sophie and Ian both came second in the YFCU member of the year competition.
The club ambassador cup was awarded to Sophie Hawthorne.
The club are also running a car treasure hunt on Friday 23rd July at 7pm.
Further information is on the club’s social media