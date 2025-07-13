Comber Earlies are global iconic foods like both Parma ham and Stilton cheese

Comber Early potatoes were granted Protected Geographic Indicator status in 2012, putting them alongside other global iconic foods like Parma ham and Stilton cheese.

In 2014 the growers hosted the first festival in the town celebrating this perfect spud. At that first event I met Andrew Gilbert who runs Springmount Farm on the road to Ballygowan from Comber. Andrew and his wife Rosemary are known for their free range eggs produced from a 16,000 strong flock that are reared outdoors to the highest standards of welfare.

Last weekend in Comber the council ran a Slow Food festival in the walled garden behind Number 14 the Georgian restaurant. When I first met Andrew his dedication and passion for producing the best quality eggs was heart-warming. Eleven years later and if anything I think he’s even more excited about them. Andrew is the epitome of Slow Food values and an advocate for good, clean and fair food. He runs an honesty shop, also has onsite honey production and offers a range of locally grown vegetables. The egg themselves are exactly as an egg should be – hard shell, a pert vibrantly yellow yolk and the white holds its shape. When you’re cooking, an egg will have a massive impact on your finished results. There’s no point in sourcing good quality bacon, sausages and bread for your fry if you crown it with an insipid, anaemic looking egg. Baking with good eggs produces better results too. There’s nothing like a Victoria sandwich made with great eggs and butter and sandwiched with cream and proper jam. One of life’s simple but sublime pleasures.

In my professional cooking life I make a lot of handmade pastas like filled tortellinis, ravioli and handrolled noodles. The difference a good yolk makes to the finished pasta when you use proper eggs is tangible. The finished texture and the golden hue from the cooked pasta makes it so much more pleasing to look at and appetising. Making pasta is a real labour of love but in reality Italians reserve it for feast days. There is nothing wrong at all with dried pasta and there are many good brands readily available. One Italian pasta dish that relies on good eggs is a classic Carbonara. This rich, delicious treat is a real crowd pleaser. The sauce is egg yolks, good parmesan and pancetta. The pancetta is cooked gently until crisp then the cooked pasta added with the egg yolks, parmesan and some of the cooking liquid. Toss well and the eggs will become glossy. If you’re Italian look away now as I add some cream to the egg and parmesan bit to stabilise it. This would be a crime in Italy but it saves any accidental scrambled egg action. Serve it immediately with some extra parmesan on top. Nothing else – no greenery, crispy things or flowers – this is a pure treat, you’re not going to eat this on a regular basis and when you do make sure the ingredients are tip top.

Comber Earlies in rapid growth on the shores of Strangford Lough near Killyleagh, Co Down. Picture: John Dickson

If you make the Carbonara you’re going to have leftover whites. If you’re not using them straight away you can freeze them successfully. Older eggs make for better meringues anyway so you tick that box. Another thing I like to use leftover whites for is a hot chocolate fondant. Butter and chocolate are melted together then cooled. Egg whites and flour are mixed in and they’re baked in ramekins or metal moulds. Turn them out and when you cut into them a lovely chocolate sauce runs out. You can make them in advance, store in the fridge, bring out 20 minutes before baking and cook. The important thing is to serve them straight away. The head gardener of Ballywalter House in Co Down was at the festival in Comber too and brought a stunning array of fruit grown on the estate. She had peaches, apricots, blueberries and cherries. My heart actually raced with the excitement of it all! Irish cherries are now available and are the perfect match for any chocolate dessert. In the recipe here they’re lightly cooked with a little whiskey and the whole thing has a nice dollop of cream to round it off. The Ards and North Down region has so much to offer food wise (visitardsandnorthdown.com for details of upcoming events and the food producers in the area). Make a day of it – visit Andrew, go to an event and eat great food. The weather’s always a bit better too, which is always a bonus.