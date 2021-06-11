Comber earlies will be in stores across Northern Ireland on June 14th

North Down potato grower Hugh Chambers (right) harvested the first of this year's Comber Earlies yesterday (Friday June 11th). He was joined by Wilson's Country agronomist Stuart Meredith. The potatoes will be in the shops on Monday next (June 14th)

This means that new season potatoes will be on retailers’ shelves across Northern Ireland on Monday June 14th.

Wilson’s Country agronomist Stuart Meredith joined Hugh, just as the harvesting work got underway.

“The recent warm weather, which was preceded by heavy rain, has encouraged tremendous growth within all potato crops,” Stuart explained.

“As a result, growers are digging earlies this year at around the same time as was the case in 2020. Back in May, crops were at least three weeks behind where they normally would be.”

Dunluce is the main early variety grown by Hugh Chambers. He also grows the variety Accord, which will be available later in the season. This year’s crops were planted out during the first week of March.

“The crops look extremely healthy,” Hugh confirmed.

“Trial digs indicated that the dry matters of the potatoes are high, meaning that eating quality should be very good.

“It’s too early to tell yet what overall yields will be like.”

Hugh grows early and main crop potatoes as part of the overall arable rotation followed on the farm.

Potato consumption has boomed on the back of the home cooking experiences enjoyed by so by many thousands of people in homes across Northern Ireland over the last number of months.

This trend may well give a further boost to the traditional demand for Comber earlies at this time of the year.

Comber earlies have always been regarded as a delicacy by local consumers. This has been officially reflected in the attainment of Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for these unique potatoes under an EU scheme which promotes and protects names of quality agricultural products and foodstuffs.

Wilson’s Country managing director Lewis Cunningham commented: “Comber Earlies will retain their PGI status. This will continue to set them apart as a unique product with distinct eating characteristics.”

He added:“Early potatoes have a unique flavour. They can be quickly boiled in their skins and enjoyed as part of a main course or included in salads.

“Consumers want to get back to basics and potatoes allow them to do this in very satisfying manner.