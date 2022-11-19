Comment: Vaccine to tackle avian influenza essential
I listened intently to a group of virologists earlier this week, reflecting on the steps taken to get a Covid-19 vaccine over the line in the white heat of the pandemic.
The discussion took place courtesy of a mid-afternoon programme on BBC Radio 4. Most of the science referenced throughout the programme went over my head. But one point did resonate with me. And it’s this: scientists have come up with a way of fast tracking the development ere vaccines that can be used to target the entire panoply of viruses that are out there. Following on from this, the following question arises: why can’t this ‘new science’ be used to help farmers protect their livestock from the myriad viral diseases that are impacting so significantly on animal health levels across agriculture at the present time. And, for me at least, the obvious disease candidate to take a look at in this regard is avian influenza. I keep hearing that the current variant of this virus is the most pathogenic to have ever reached these shores. And, no doubt, this is true. But the more significant issue is the fact that avian influenza has now become an annual headache/challenge for our poultry industry. The main source of the disease is wild birds coming to this part of the world as part of their winter migration. So stopping bird flu by, in some way, tacking its source is a total non-starter. Meanwhile Northern Ireland is home to a poultry industry with a turnover that currently exceeds £1 billion. If we let out guard down for one second, avian Influenza has the potential to wipe out this entire sector. People may turn round and claim that locking bird sup in sheds is the most effective way of minimising the exposure of birds to a disease threat. But such an approach puts a coach and horses through the principles associated with free-range production.
Consumer demand for this class of egg continues to grow at an exponential rate. And let’s not forget about all those farm-based turkey operations, many of whom manage their birds on a free range basis.
No, the only way of managing the avian influenza threat is to come up with a appropriate suite of vaccines.
And if government is not prepared to come up with the money required to fund the necessary research, I would strongly suggest that the likes of insurance companies and even farmers themselves should actively address such a proposition.
I am neither a virologist nor a veterinary surgeon. But it did concern me to learn that the current variant of the avian influenza virus is now circulating within our seagull population.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t these birds that stay with us the year round?