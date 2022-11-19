Comment: Vaccine to tackle avian influenza essential

The discussion took place courtesy of a mid-afternoon programme on BBC Radio 4. Most of the science referenced throughout the programme went over my head. But one point did resonate with me. And it’s this: scientists have come up with a way of fast tracking the development ere vaccines that can be used to target the entire panoply of viruses that are out there. Following on from this, the following question arises: why can’t this ‘new science’ be used to help farmers protect their livestock from the myriad viral diseases that are impacting so significantly on animal health levels across agriculture at the present time. And, for me at least, the obvious disease candidate to take a look at in this regard is avian influenza. I keep hearing that the current variant of this virus is the most pathogenic to have ever reached these shores. And, no doubt, this is true. But the more significant issue is the fact that avian influenza has now become an annual headache/challenge for our poultry industry. The main source of the disease is wild birds coming to this part of the world as part of their winter migration. So stopping bird flu by, in some way, tacking its source is a total non-starter. Meanwhile Northern Ireland is home to a poultry industry with a turnover that currently exceeds £1 billion. If we let out guard down for one second, avian Influenza has the potential to wipe out this entire sector. People may turn round and claim that locking bird sup in sheds is the most effective way of minimising the exposure of birds to a disease threat. But such an approach puts a coach and horses through the principles associated with free-range production.