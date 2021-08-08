COMMENT: You don’t get if you don’t ask

For the record, this is the core principle enshrined within the Farm Welfare Bill, recently unveiled by Northern Ireland Farm Groups. It is currently under discussion at Stormont. Time will tell if the proposed legislation makes it to the statute book.

I came into agriculture at the very tail end of what would have been the guaranteed payment systems, introduced by the UK government in the wake of the food shortages created by World War II.

By the late 1980s the Beef and Sheep Variable Premium Systems were on their last legs while all the various marketing boards had either been wound up or were about to suffer that very fate.

What followed was a free for all, which saw milk, beef and pig prices etc plummet in both actual and real terms.

All of this was good news for the consumer. Meanwhile, farmers had no option but to make do with pretty awful prices and a support system that was far from adequate.

No wonder so few young people want to farm today: their experience of production agriculture has been that of watching parents work every hour possible for a living which bore no resemblance to what everyone else in society could earn.

The ‘anti farming’ brigade’s perspective on all this is to point to the asset value of farms and the ‘so called’ fortunes of money that farmers are sitting on. What they ‘conveniently’ forget, of course, is that land is like any other commodity: if enough of it comes on to the market at the same time, prices will crash.

I firmly believe that food should be an affordable commodity for everyone in society. But this should not be allowed to happen at the expense of local farmers. So, the need for government to step in and support production agriculture is obvious.