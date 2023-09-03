For Mr Fitzsimons a change to Beef Shorthorn cattle came about as a result of his desire to ease workload and ensure a sustainable business for future generations.

“We were running a herd of Continental cross sucklers and while they were delivering great carcasses, there were a number of issues which were hindering the business,” he explained.

“Principle among those was fertility and an ever-increasing calving interval. Added to this, we were struggling to finish bullocks at much under 30 months on our largely grass-based system and that meant extra costs on the business with cattle being on-farm longer than we wanted,” added Mr Fitzsimons, who farms with help from his son, Craig and grandson, Tom.

The NI Beef Shorthorn Club Open Day is on Saturday 9th September. (Image supplied by Beef Shorthorn Society)

“Meanwhile, the opposite was true of the heifers, they were tending to run to fat too soon and weren’t reaching suitable carcass weights.”

Now, whether it is bullocks or heifers, finished cattle from the 45-cow suckler herd are usually finished by 24 months.

“As a spring calving herd that means we don’t have them here for a third summer at grass and that’s a significant improvement, meaning we can shut grass up for silage sooner and make better quality forage. It also means we can, potentially, carry a few more cows on the same acreage, making for a more efficient herd,” he said.

In addition, calving is easier and less stressful with the Beef Shorthorn cross cows, with Mr Fitzsimons often not seeing calves born due to the easy calving and excellent maternal traits in the cows.

Mr Fitzsimons farms with help from his son, Craig and grandson, Tom. (Image supplied by Beef Shorthorn Society)

“There’s been plenty of times I have seen a cow just starting to calve and have thought I’ll go away and come back in half an hour or so to see how she’s progressing. Only to find that when I get back the calf is up and sucking,” Mr Fitzsimons continued.

“That makes a huge difference to herd management and, importantly, overall herd fertility. With fewer assisted calvings the chances of cows getting back in calf more quickly have greatly increased and that is showing through in the calving interval which is currently sitting at 372 days.”

Finishing cattle are fed some meal to put the final cover on them, but Mr Fitzsimons says this is much less than would have been the case with the Continental cross cattle he was previously farming.

Benchmarking with DAERA has proven the benefits being seen on the ground, with the herd in the top 25 per cent of Northern Irish benchmarked herds for both age at slaughter and calving interval.

Mr Fitzsimons said: “But it’s not just the herd’s performance which has improved, so too has temperament and ease of working. The cows are quiet, calm cows which are a pleasure to work with. I often go through the cubicle house in the evenings when they’re housed for the winter for final check and more often than not there are cows giving me a gentle nudge in the back looking for a scratch and a bit of attention. If that had been a Continental cross cow all she’d be nudging me for would be to get me out of the way!

“Ultimately, I wanted a herd that was enjoyable to work with and I was pleased to show people, the move to Shorthorn genetics has provided that and made significant improvements to the business too,” Mr Fitzsimons concluded.