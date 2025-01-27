Commitment. From the ground up! Garry Ringrose on fuelling right for the Six Nations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Dairy Council is delighted to continue working with Garry Ringrose as an ambassador in 2025.

Like all athletes, Garry knows the important role that diet and nutrition plays in fuelling the body for success in training and on the pitch! As we gear towards another Six Nations tournament, the Ireland team are in full training mode and fuelling with the right diet and nutrition for success on the pitch.

Did you know that the England rugby team drinks between 40-50 litres of milk a day in porridge, coffees and shakes, totalling over 2,500 litres throughout the whole tournament. Whilst Joe Marler credits drinking two pints of milk each day for the remarkable recovery from a fractured leg that he received ahead of the Six nations a few years ago.

Dairy has long been a trusted, as a reliable source of nutrition, not only for consumers, but for high performing athletes. At a time where Irish athletes are reaching new heights on the global stage, we want to explore the important contribution of Ireland’s world-class dairy produce in supporting sport stars to make an impact.

Irish Rugby International Garry Ringrose at the 2025 launch to promote his role as National Dairy Council Ambassador, promoting the benefits of milk as the ideal recovery drink. Milk is rich in protein – an important nutrient for muscle growth and maintenance – and provides a natural carbohydrate source to help refuel energy stores.

Garry said: “I am delighted to be working with NDC as an ambassador and to promote the significant benefits of Milk – ‘Nature’s sports drink’. Maintaining a nutritious and well-balanced diet is essential when training to ensure we are performing to our best ability.

“Dairy plays a crucial part in a balanced diet and I am a great supporter of the sporting benefits gained from drinking milk when it comes to hydration and recovery.

“The perfect post-performance recovery drink, milk is rich in protein – an important nutrient for muscle growth and maintenance – and provides a natural carbohydrate source to help refuel energy stores.”

There are lots of parallels that can be drawn between athletes and farmers. It starts with the right ingredients, hard work, effort, and passion 365 days a year to deliver a world class food product. In the same way that producing world class dairy mirrors the processes of elite athletes. It begins from the ground up, from good foundations. Like our athletes, our farmers stay grounded while performing on the world stage of top food production.

Dr Mary Harrington, Senior Nutritionist with NDC, said: “As well as being an affordable, natural, versatile, and widely available choice, the unique composition of milk makes it an excellent recovery drink, for after exercise. A 200ml glass of milk provides lactose to help start the refuelling of muscle carbohydrate stores, high-quality proteins which play a role in muscle growth and maintenance, and since milk is a fluid containing electrolytes such as potassium, it also helps to rehydrate.

“Milk is naturally one of the most nutrient dense foods available and provides a source of 8 essential nutrients with important roles for health. This includes calcium and phosphorous, to support bone health, iodine to contribute to normal cognitive brain function, vitamin B2 to assist with energy release, and vitamin B12 to support normal functioning of the immune system.”