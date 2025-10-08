Competitive speed shear held by Newtownstewart YFC

The competitive event was held at Beattie's Pedigree Centre, Omagh.

Many thanks must go to the judges, competitors (who travelled near and far) scorers, Newtownstewart members, Richard Beattie’s venue, Nigel Laughlin’s comical commentating, Dean Laughlin and Frazer Caldwell for crouching the lambs, Robin Stark, James Fleming hauling lambs and Drew Fleming and Jack Robinson for supplying the lambs.

A special mention must go to NISSA for their help throughout the event.

Newtownstewart YFC are grateful to everyone who came along last night and to those who supported the charity auction with proceeds going to Cancer Focus.

The results were as follows:

Intermediate:

First, Joel Lamont

Second, Ciaran McNulty

Third, Caoimhín McManus

Open:

First, Jack Robinson

Second, Fraser Caldwell

Third, Graeme Davidson

Beer shear:

First, Stephen, Matthew and Graeme

Joshua Keys, Phillip Crawford, Ben Blackburn and Allistair Crawford

NIISA Team, David O'Neill and Nigel Laughlin

Winners of senior class shearing competition with Alistair McKelvey (left) from NTS YFC presenting the winners. First place beside Alistair is Christopher, second place in the middle is Sean and third place on the right is Archie Kells