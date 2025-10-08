Competitive speed shear held by Newtownstewart YFC

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 10:50 BST
Congratulations to all the shearers who took part speed shear competition which was held by Newtownstewart YFC.

The competitive event was held at Beattie's Pedigree Centre, Omagh.

Many thanks must go to the judges, competitors (who travelled near and far) scorers, Newtownstewart members, Richard Beattie’s venue, Nigel Laughlin’s comical commentating, Dean Laughlin and Frazer Caldwell for crouching the lambs, Robin Stark, James Fleming hauling lambs and Drew Fleming and Jack Robinson for supplying the lambs.

A special mention must go to NISSA for their help throughout the event.

Newtownstewart YFC are grateful to everyone who came along last night and to those who supported the charity auction with proceeds going to Cancer Focus.

The results were as follows:

Intermediate:

First, Joel Lamont

Second, Ciaran McNulty

Third, Caoimhín McManus

Open:

First, Jack Robinson

Second, Fraser Caldwell

Third, Graeme Davidson

Beer shear:

First, Stephen, Matthew and Graeme

Joshua Keys, Phillip Crawford, Ben Blackburn and Allistair Crawford

Joshua Keys, Phillip Crawford, Ben Blackburn and Allistair Crawford

Joshua Keys, Phillip Crawford, Ben Blackburn and Allistair Crawford Photo: Newtownstewart YFC

NIISA Team, David O'Neill and Nigel Laughlin

NIISA Team, David O'Neill and Nigel Laughlin

NIISA Team, David O'Neill and Nigel Laughlin Photo: Newtownstewart YFC

Winners of senior class shearing competition with Alistair McKelvey (left) from NTS YFC presenting the winners. First place beside Alistair is Christopher, secobd place in the middle is Sean and third place on the right is Archie Kells

Winners of senior class shearing competition with Alistair McKelvey (left) from NTS YFC presenting the winners. First place beside Alistair is Christopher, secobd place in the middle is Sean and third place on the right is Archie Kells

Winners of senior class shearing competition with Alistair McKelvey (left) from NTS YFC presenting the winners. First place beside Alistair is Christopher, secobd place in the middle is Sean and third place on the right is Archie Kells Photo: Newtownstewart YFC

Winners of open class shearing competition with Alistair McKelvey (left) from NTS YFC presenting the winners. First place beside Alistair is Jack Robinson with an amazing time of 16.30 seconds, second place Frazer Caldwell (middle) with a time of 20.49 and third place Graeme Davidson with a time of 26.52

Winners of open class shearing competition with Alistair McKelvey (left) from NTS YFC presenting the winners. First place beside Alistair is Jack Robinson with an amazing time of 16.30 seconds, second place Frazer Caldwell (middle) with a time of 20.49 and third place Graeme Davidson with a time of 26.52

Winners of open class shearing competition with Alistair McKelvey (left) from NTS YFC presenting the winners. First place beside Alistair is Jack Robinson with an amazing time of 16.30 seconds, second place Frazer Caldwell (middle) with a time of 20.49 and third place Graeme Davidson with a time of 26.52 Photo: Newtownstewart YFC

