Competitors home and dry at the Connell Hill indoor winter league

No better time than now to turn up the heat at Connell Hill with the start of a six-week jumping league at the Randalstown-based indoor arena.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well done to all competitors, including Lindsay Gault on her young horse Winston, boldly moving up the heights week by week.

Saturday, November 4, drew crowds from near and far, with all levels of classes from the cross-poles (kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian), right the way up to 1.20m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners and organisers at Connell Hill are always pleased to welcome new faces along with their regular riders to join in the excitement throughout the course of the day.

Rosie Alcorn jumping her young horse Babaganoush, their first outing over jumps. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Well done to all competitors, including Lindsay Gault on her young horse Winston, boldly moving up the heights week by week.

A commendable performance from Claire Badger saw her take the top spots on Black Magic and Shy Guy in the 90s, competing against many talented combinations.

Again in the 1.10m Claire rode her third mount Snip up into first place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The red ribbons for the metre class went to Alex Houston on Dinky, Jolie Dalton on Sweeney and Wilma Farquhar on Melody.

Annie Davis jumping Rupert. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The indoor jumping league continues every Saturday from now until December 9, starting with the cross-poles (assisted/unassisted) right up to 1.20m.

Competitors must attend two shows plus the final on December 9 to qualify for prizes in this Winter League.

Entries can be taken online or on the day and all details can be found on the Connell Hill Equestrian website.

Everyone is welcome to go along and join in.

Lily MacKenzie jumping Peyroux. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Results (Saturday, November 4):

Cross-poles:

Olivia Dennison, Sparky; Megan Riddell, Sparky.

50cm:

Lucy Rooney jumping her new pony Donegreagh Rosanna, their first outing over jumps. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Jodie McKay, Orlando; Megan Riddell, Sparky.

60cm:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mia McKay, Bertie; Lily MacKenzie, Tiny Tempa; Lyndsay Gault, Winston; Jodie Creighton, Orlando; Jodie McKay, Orlando.

70cm:

Lily MacKenzie, Peyroux; Judith Beatie, Duke; Amie Flemming, Jess; Samantha Billings, Mango; Lyndsay Gault, Winston; Mia McKay, Bertie; Rosie Alcorn, Babaganoush; Ellen McGinley, Boe; Kat Butler-Ward, Stylebender.

80cm:

Olivia Dennison jumping Sparky with Megan Riddle. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Claire Badger, Eddie; Rosie Alcorn, Babaganoush; Darcy Henry-McCool, Charlie B; Addie Wylie, Queenie; Christine Campbell, Barnaby; Annie Davis, Rupert; Lucy Rooney, Donegreagh Rosanna; Claire Badger, Black Magic; Charlie Henry-McCool, Scrumpy; Myah McLean, Billy; Kim Fields, Milo; Anna Jackson, Nimrod; Kat Butler-Ward, Styleblender; Samantha Billings, Mango, Judith Beattie, Duke; Cheryl Heaney, Lady.

90cm:

Claire Badger, Black Magic; Claire Badger, Shy Guy; Lucy Rooney, Annie; Annie Davis, Rupert, Christopher Smyth, Sunny; Kathryn Knox, Springvale O’Grady; Nicky Nesbitt, Kenny; Claire Badger, Eddie; Anna Jackson, Gus; Valerie Penny, Oskar.

1m:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Houston, Dinky; Jolie Dalton; Sweeney; Wilma Farquhar, Melody; Claire Badger, Snip; Alex Houston, Dinky2; Claire Badger, Shy Guy; David Taylor Ernie; Denise Reid, Whiskey; Myah McLean, Milo.

1.10m: