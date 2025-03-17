Complete clearance at Newtownstewart Mart cattle sale
Bullocks and bulls: G Lecky Castlederg 740kgs £2540, 720kgs £2500, 665kgs £2360; G McCausland Moyle 645kgs £2365, 555kgs £1890. William Ballantine Glenhull 675kgs £2340, 615kgs £2180, 605kgs £2040, 630kgs £1975. N Black Carnargan 610kgs £2090, 555kgs £1840; E Kerrigan Castlederg 545kgs £1950; N Doherty Gortgranagh 305kgs £1490 (488ppk) 345kgs £1410, 260kgs £1280 (492ppk) and £1140 and A Kerrigan Ederney 320kgs £1075.
Other bullocks sold from £780 up.
Heifer prices: S Kee Douglas Bridge 635kgs £2140, 555kgs £1935, 590kgs £1900, 570kgs £1830; G Lecky Castlederg 660kgs £2030; E Kerrigan Castlederg 540kgs £2000, 400kgs £1285; B Moss Castlederg 520kgs £1925, 540kgs £1885, 525kgs £1820, 500kgs £1720, 485kgs £1645, 455kgs £1500; B McColgan Newtownstewart 515kgs £1480; N Doherty Gortgranagh 325kgs £1480, £1400 and £1380, 280kgs £1330 and M Blee Altashane 305kgs £1190.
Smaller heifers sold from £740 up.
