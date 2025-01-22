Complete clearance for dairy stock at Markethill Mart, top price of £3300

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 110 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 21st January sold in another exceptionally strong demand for all classes of cows.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed beef cows sold steadily from £230 to £300 for 810k at £2430 from a Keady producer followed by £279 for 640k at £1790 from a Portadown producer.

A Gilford farmer received £259 for 684k at £1770.

Several cows selling from £2000 to £2300 each.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in a further improved trade with all fleshed cows from £180 to £211 per 100 kilos for 768k at £1620 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £206 for 724k at £1490 from a Richhill farmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kilkeel farmer also received £206 for 846k at £1740 several more Friesians selling from £190 to £205 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians sold steadily from £140 to £170 per 100 kilos and the poorest quality Friesians saw a further increase in price from £120 to £135 per 100 kilos.

Bulls sold up to £239 for 880k at £2120 from a Gilford farmer.

Cull cows

Tassagh farmer 810k £2430 £300.00; Portadown farmer 642k £1790 £279.00; Gilford farmer 684k £1770 £259.00; Tassagh farmer 878k £2260 £257.00; Tassagh farmer 644k £1640 £255.00; Portadown farmer 690k £1720 £249.00; Portadown farmer 706k £1710 £242.00; Loughbrickland farmer 760k £1820 £239.00; Cullyhanna farmer 676k £1610 £238.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 730k £1700 £233.

Friesian cull cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beleeks farmer 768k £1620 £211.00; Richhill farmer 724k £1490 £206.00; Kilkeel farmer 846k £1740 £206.00; Richhill farmer 760k £1560 £205.00; Derrynoose farmer 806k £1640 £204.00; Benburb farmer 610k £1220 £200.00; Lurgan farmer 716k £1420 £198.00; Armagh farmer 734k £1450 £198.00; Portadown farmer 770k £1490 £194.00 and Milford farmer 860k £1650 £192.

Calves

220 calves had a complete clearance with good quality bull calves selling to a top of £580 for a five week old Hereford followed by £550 for a three week old Hereford. Main demand for good quality bulls from £400 to £485 each.

Second quality bulls from £250 to £350 each.

Heifer calves reached £530 for three week old Belgian Blue and £430 for a four week old Charolais.

All good quality heifer calves from £300 to £420 each.

Several pens of reared calves sold in a very firm demand with bulls selling to £1000 for 260k Charolais followed by £970 for 250k Charolais.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Keady producer sold 180k Belgian Blue at £760 and two similar bull calves at £740 each.

The demand for reared calves is excessing supply.

Reared heifer calves sold to £950 each for a Belgian Blue with others from £590 to £800 each.

Bull calves

Hereford £580; Hereford £550; Simmental £480; Hereford £480; Charolais £475; Belgian Blue £465; Belgian Blue £465; Aberdeen Angus £465; Charolais £460; Belgian Blue £455 and Aberdeen Angus £450.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £530; Charolais £430; Belgian Blue £425; Charolais £420; Charolais £420; Belgian Blue £415; Charolais £410; Belgian Blue £405; Belgian Blue £395 and Charolais £395.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 75 lots of dairy stock had a complete clearance with a top price of £3300 for a calved heifer from a Banbridge producer.

The same owner sold calved heifers at £2700, £2580, £2480. A Richhill farmer sold calved heifers at £2640, £2450, £2400.

A Dromore farmer sold two calved heifers at £2400 each.

A Loughgall producer received £2380, £2360 and £2300 for calved heifers.

A Markethill farmer sold calved heifers at £2350, £2300, £2140 and £2120.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cookstown farmer sold a calved heifer at £2620 with others at £2350 and £2140.

A calved heifer from a Craigavon farmer sold at £2300 and a Rathfriland producer sold calved heifers at £2340, £2240.

Main demand for good quality calved heifers from £1800 to £2200 each.