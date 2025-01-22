Complete clearance for dairy stock at Markethill Mart, top price of £3300
Fleshed beef cows sold steadily from £230 to £300 for 810k at £2430 from a Keady producer followed by £279 for 640k at £1790 from a Portadown producer.
A Gilford farmer received £259 for 684k at £1770.
Several cows selling from £2000 to £2300 each.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold in a further improved trade with all fleshed cows from £180 to £211 per 100 kilos for 768k at £1620 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £206 for 724k at £1490 from a Richhill farmer.
A Kilkeel farmer also received £206 for 846k at £1740 several more Friesians selling from £190 to £205 per 100 kilos.
Second quality Friesians sold steadily from £140 to £170 per 100 kilos and the poorest quality Friesians saw a further increase in price from £120 to £135 per 100 kilos.
Bulls sold up to £239 for 880k at £2120 from a Gilford farmer.
Cull cows
Tassagh farmer 810k £2430 £300.00; Portadown farmer 642k £1790 £279.00; Gilford farmer 684k £1770 £259.00; Tassagh farmer 878k £2260 £257.00; Tassagh farmer 644k £1640 £255.00; Portadown farmer 690k £1720 £249.00; Portadown farmer 706k £1710 £242.00; Loughbrickland farmer 760k £1820 £239.00; Cullyhanna farmer 676k £1610 £238.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 730k £1700 £233.
Friesian cull cows
Beleeks farmer 768k £1620 £211.00; Richhill farmer 724k £1490 £206.00; Kilkeel farmer 846k £1740 £206.00; Richhill farmer 760k £1560 £205.00; Derrynoose farmer 806k £1640 £204.00; Benburb farmer 610k £1220 £200.00; Lurgan farmer 716k £1420 £198.00; Armagh farmer 734k £1450 £198.00; Portadown farmer 770k £1490 £194.00 and Milford farmer 860k £1650 £192.
Calves
220 calves had a complete clearance with good quality bull calves selling to a top of £580 for a five week old Hereford followed by £550 for a three week old Hereford. Main demand for good quality bulls from £400 to £485 each.
Second quality bulls from £250 to £350 each.
Heifer calves reached £530 for three week old Belgian Blue and £430 for a four week old Charolais.
All good quality heifer calves from £300 to £420 each.
Several pens of reared calves sold in a very firm demand with bulls selling to £1000 for 260k Charolais followed by £970 for 250k Charolais.
A Keady producer sold 180k Belgian Blue at £760 and two similar bull calves at £740 each.
The demand for reared calves is excessing supply.
Reared heifer calves sold to £950 each for a Belgian Blue with others from £590 to £800 each.
Bull calves
Hereford £580; Hereford £550; Simmental £480; Hereford £480; Charolais £475; Belgian Blue £465; Belgian Blue £465; Aberdeen Angus £465; Charolais £460; Belgian Blue £455 and Aberdeen Angus £450.
Heifer calves
Belgian Blue £530; Charolais £430; Belgian Blue £425; Charolais £420; Charolais £420; Belgian Blue £415; Charolais £410; Belgian Blue £405; Belgian Blue £395 and Charolais £395.
The 75 lots of dairy stock had a complete clearance with a top price of £3300 for a calved heifer from a Banbridge producer.
The same owner sold calved heifers at £2700, £2580, £2480. A Richhill farmer sold calved heifers at £2640, £2450, £2400.
A Dromore farmer sold two calved heifers at £2400 each.
A Loughgall producer received £2380, £2360 and £2300 for calved heifers.
A Markethill farmer sold calved heifers at £2350, £2300, £2140 and £2120.
A Cookstown farmer sold a calved heifer at £2620 with others at £2350 and £2140.
A calved heifer from a Craigavon farmer sold at £2300 and a Rathfriland producer sold calved heifers at £2340, £2240.
Main demand for good quality calved heifers from £1800 to £2200 each.
