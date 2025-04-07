Concern for animal welfare results in conviction for father and son farmers

Mr William Derek Wilson (77) and Mr William Robert Wilson (38) both of Tattygare Road Cavancarragh, Lisbellaw, Enniskillen, were sentenced at Enniskillen Court on 7 April of one charge under the Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2006 and one charge under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

Both were convicted on one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey and one charge of failure, to ensure the needs of an animals were met.

Mr William Derek Wilson was sentenced and received a conditional discharge for 12 months. Mr William Robert Wilson was sentenced and received a conditional discharge for 12 months.

A recent incident at a local abattoir sparked concerns over animal welfare after an animal was presented for slaughter with severe foot injuries.

A recent incident at a local abattoir sparked concerns over animal welfare after an animal was presented for slaughter with severe foot injuries. (Pic: stock image)

During a routine examination of an animal, which was conducted by a DAERA Official Veterinarian (OV) at a local abattoir, it was brought to their attention that an animal was suffering from significant swelling in both feet and was unable to bear weight on its right hind foot.

Upon further inspection signs of infection were evident, and the OV observed that no apparent effort had been made to address the animal's condition prior to transport and that it should not have made the journey.

The case has raised important questions about the care and treatment of animals before they are sent to slaughterhouses and the responsibilities of those involved in their transportation and welfare.

