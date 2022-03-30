Concerns for child seen wandering alone in town in early hours of this morning
Police are concerned for the welfare of a young child who was wandering alone in the Main Street area of Castlewellan, County Down, at around 4.55am this morning (Wednesday).
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 9:29 am
Officers attended the area but could not find the child, who is believed to be a girl.
The child was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.
Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park, but continues into town. The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.
Inspector Conway commented: “We are very concerned for the welfare of this child and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us urgently on 101 quoting 181 30/03/22.”