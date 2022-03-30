Concerns for child seen wandering alone in town in early hours of this morning

Officers attended the area but could not find the child, who is believed to be a girl.

The child was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park, but continues into town. The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

