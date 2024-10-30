dfdf

EIGHT flocks in Northern Ireland are currently under restrictions due to Maedi-Visna (MV) disease.

Minister of Agriculture Andrew Muir revealed the extent of the disease in reply to a written question posed by Diana Armstrong, the Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

The news will cause further concern among the Province’s sheep sector as it comes on the back of the announcement that funding currently spent attempting to keep MV out of Northern Ireland is to be withdrawn – opening the door to potentially further outbreaks.

The possible ramifications of the department’s actions could lead to the ending of Northern Ireland’s MV-free status and, according to some in the industry, poses a threat to the health of sheep throughout the island of Ireland.

MV is a chronic progressive disease in sheep and goats, with common clinical signs including lung disease, wasting and mastitis, all causing severe impacts on sheep health and productivity.

In his reply to Ms Armstrong, the Minister said: “Maedi-Visna is a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland. Where suspected the department policy is to restrict the holding.

“There are currently eight flocks restricted for Maedi Visna control reasons. Movements onto and off the premises are restricted and are only permitted subject to the conditions of a licence.

“Movements off the premises are restricted to direct slaughter in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland but movements to Great Britain are permitted provided the sheep is not individually restricted.”

The MLA also asked about the current DAERA budget associated with the screening of Maedi Visna in Northern Ireland. Mr Muir replied: “The department does not have a screening process in place for Maedi Visna (MV) in Northern Ireland resident flocks. At present, the MV screening process is limited to imported sheep and goats depending on their origin.

“To date in 2024, the laboratory cost for post import MV sampling is expected to be approximately £4,000. Additional costs incurred by the department will also include staff time and expenses to carry out sampling activities.”

DAERA has said it was withdrawing its funding for MV testing, and instead proposing that the industry implement a scheme funded by farmers.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union’s Alastair Armstrong, chair of the Hill Farming committee, warned any type of testing, accreditation or control scheme would be an additional expense to farmers at a time when they are already facing low profit margins.

“The loss of MV control measures at borders is a major concern because if MV is transmitted into NI flocks, they would become less efficient, profitable and sustainable having a knock-on effect on the NI sheep sector,” he said.

He added: “With the way things stand currently, they are still set to lose 17 per cent of the Basic Payment Scheme and there is no more funding for the sheep scab scheme. All of which are placing the industry in jeopardy.”