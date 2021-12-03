Confiscation order of £177,123.53 for waste and pollution offences

The confiscation order granted equates to the criminal benefit generated by James Morgan from the illegal disposal of controlled waste at a site on the Benagh Road, Mayobridge, Newry.

In 2016 and 2018 officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) investigated the site owned by and under the control of Mr James Morgan. At the site officers observed a large in-fill area consisting of; plastic controlled waste along with construction and demolition controlled waste. The site did not have a waste management license nor did it have planning approval.

Morgan pleaded guilty on 11th February 2020 to the charges of keeping controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution and disposing of controlled waste contrary to the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997.