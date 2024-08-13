Connell Hill Equestrian Centre hosts Fraser Homes Ulster Grand Prix Series 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​NO stranger to top class showjumping, Connell Hill Equestrian Centre in Randalstown hosted a full program of SJI classes on Saturday, August 3.

An impressive team of professionals behind the scenes, including experienced SJI Judge Nicola Tang in her panel of three, and Senior National Course Builder Alan Lynch, were just some of the dedicated individuals giving up their time to build an exciting day ahead for competitors, around the generosity of our sponsors to whom we are truly grateful.

Thank you to all.

The first 20 riders took up position to compete in the opening class of the day, kindly sponsored by Mossgrove Farms.

Robert Russell jumping Ballyrobin Nimmerdor (1st 1.35m). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

A split second divided the very closely contested first to forth places, and the fastest times went to first Jan Brown, second Anthea Moffett, third Carmel Conroy and fourth Ellie Ward.

As the day progressed, so did the number of entries.

Everyone was kept on their heels and hoofs as the next 50 riders took up their place in the metre class, kindly sponsored by KR Veterinary Equine Clinic.

Class 3, the 1.10m including AA Amateur (Two Phase Special) 274.8N/274.5.2. including five-year-old, and Class 4, 1.20m Art. 274.8N/274.5.2 including six-year-old, saw a combined number of close to 100 talented combinations competing under the watchful eye of course builder Alan Lynch.

The prize fund was kindly sponsored by Greenvale Horse Transport, in Newry, County Down.

The day wrapped up with a thrilling finish in the Fraser Homes Ulster Region Grand Prix Series Horse 1.35m - Jump Off Art 238.2.2 including seven-year-old class.

Robert Russell partnered with Jane Russell’s ‘Ballyrobin Nimmerdor’ mastered a skilful double clear ride in a time of 38.79 seconds.

Ben Walsh took a very credible second place on Gillian Nelson’s ‘Adastra Milo’ putting Shannon Robinson into third on Joy Robinson’s ‘Drumillar Da Vinci’.

All three riders secured a faultless performance in this class.

Thank you to everyone who took part in this event at Connell Hill.

Full results can be found at www.sji.ie/Schedule/Calendar/Event-Details/eid/9618837/d/20240803