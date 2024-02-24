Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cross-poles class, kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian, saw junior rider Molly Ferguson compete on Holly and Elsie Crawford on Candy tie for first place.

Next up came Candy, this time ridden by big sister Lily Crawford in the 50s, to pick up the red rosettes along with Tracey Manson on Jessie and Roan Wylie riding Teddy.

The 60cm class saw some great riding with all competitors accomplishing a full house of double clear rounds!

Anne Morrow jumping Zebedee. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Another busy class whish proved very popular was the 70 cms, with multiple combinations riding super competitive rounds.

The 80s class saw another very competitive group of riders including Tegan Mulgrew on Blueblue, and going again on Chada achieving two lovely double clears on both mounts, with many other competitors taking double clears on the day.

Jumping up into the 90s with a challenging course ahead, saw Ben Walsh on Caroline, Tagan Mulgrew on Bluebell, Riona Murray on Tilly, Cheryl Smyth on Dora and Darragh Murphy on Justin, with each and every one giving a super performance all round.

Beth O’Leary showed off her talent and skill riding PIP into first place in the 1m, against a strong class of riders.

Anna McCaig jumping Harvey. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The 1.10m class saw Sean Nangle on Griffin and Ben Walsh riding young horse Pip taking the red rosettes.

Competing again in the 1.20m class, Donegal young rider Ben Walsh rode his 10th double clear of the day! When asked about travelling from Mallon Head, Donegal, to Connell Hill Equestrian Centre in Randalstown every Saturday morning, Ben commented: “Connell Hill is an excellent venue and first class facility to school, prepare and jump my team of young horses. There’s always a friendly and welcome atmosphere!”

The next date of Connell Hill’s unregistered jumping is Saturday 2nd March, starting at 10 am.

There will be classes for everyone starting from cross-poles right the way up to 1.20m/1.30m.

Leah McCord jumping Rosie. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Entries are now open online and can also be taken on the day.

All details can be found on Gillian Creighton and Connell Hill Facebook pages.

Everyone is very welcome.

Results (Saturday 17th February)

Sarah Grant jumping Bolt. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 1 - X-Poles (assisted/unassisted):

Molly Ferguson, Honey; Elsie Crawford, Candy.

Class 2 - 50cm:

Lily Crawford, Candy; Tracey Manson, Jessie; Ronan Whylie, Teddy; Alyssa Smith, Louis; Hollie Surgeoner, Dutchess; Zoe, Smith, Honey.

Class 3 - 60cm:

Sarah Grant, Bolt, Clara Little, Bambi; Ben Walsh, Molly; Ben Walsh, Sammy; Holly Logan, Honey; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Alice Murray, Mowtown Lass; Leah McCord, Rosie; Ronan Whylie, Teddy, Ben Walsh, Jake.

Lindsay Gault jumping Winston. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Class 4 - 70cm:

Anna McCaig, Harvey; Tracey Manson, Cherry; Miley Rouke, Cinnemon; Annie Morrow, Zebedde; Tegan Mulgrew, Chada; Hollie Riddell, Rock Steady Eddie; Carla Dollin, Lady; Ben Walsh, Jake; Ben Walsh, Sammy; Abbie Chambers, Jimmy; Miley Rouke, Rainbow; Lindsey Gault, Winston; Ben Walsh, Molly; Perrie Barkley, Smurf, Aimee Taylor, Diamond; Annie Morrow, Bonnie; Lee McCord, Rosie.

Class 5 - 80cm:

Carraig McLarnon, Tilly; Eva Melvena, George; Riona McIlroy, Tilly; Judith Beattie, Duke; Bianca McElnea, Carmella; Tegan Mulgrew, Bluebell; Tegan Mulgrew, Chada; Scarlett Thompson, Fox; Sophie Adrain, Pablo; Mya Morrison, Olive; Carla Dollin, Lady; Paul Caves, Quinn; Ben Walsh, Caroline; Miley Rouke, Rainbow; June Burgess, Atlas; Taylor Barkley, Sully; Megan O’Roukle, Jack; Lucy McColgan, Raven; Lisa Dundee, Dawn; Victoria Tueton, Fare; Annie Morrow, Bonnie; Annie Morrow, Zebeddee, Scarlett Thompson, Phoneix.

Class 6 - 90cm:

Riona Murray, Tilly; Lisa Dundee, Dawn; Tegan Mulgrew, Bluebell; Cheryl Smyth, Dora; Darragh Murphy, Justin, Ben Walsh, Caroline; Jenny Campbell, Vinney; Nicole Bisskup, Prince; Josh Mark, Teddy; Chloe McLean, Sammy; Scarlett Thompson, Pheonix; Darragh Murphy, Rocky; Eenna Hamilton, Annie.

Class 7 - 1m:

Beth O’Leary, Pip; Ben Walsh, Pip; Nicole Biskup, Prince; Darragh Murphy, Justin; Lorraine Lyttle, Archie; Darragh Murphy, Rocky; Keith McDonald; Layla; Beth O’Leary, Zizzy; Cheryl Smyth, Dora; Eenna Hamilton, Annie.

Class 8 - 1.10m: