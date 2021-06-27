Consider postgraduate study options at CAFRE

Holly Elkin (Cookstown) has just submitted her Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise Master’s project. Holly says “I would recommend that Honours Degree graduates hop online and view the live Postgraduate Courses Information Evening on Tuesday 29th June. I completed the course part-time, whilst working in a food business. I really enjoyed the course which offered great opportunities to share experiences and network with other students.” Join Teresa McCarney, Programme Manager live on Discover CAFRE at 7pm to hear more.

Interested in a career in the agri-food or rural business sector? Then why not develop your business communication skills at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Join them online to hear where a qualification could take your career. CAFRE are hosting a Postgraduate Courses Information Evening on Tuesday 29th June. The event will be broadcast live at 7pm from the Discover CAFRE Facebook page. You will hear from staff, current students and graduates of the agri-food business courses.

CAFRE offers a range of postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise in collaboration with Queen’s University Belfast. Course content is designed to meet the needs of those working in or entering the agri-food or rural business sectors. Topics covered on the programme include; business communication, change management and innovation management.

The programmes can be completed on a full-time basis or part-time basis. Students complete a Postgraduate Certificate, followed by a Postgraduate Diploma before undertaking research to complete the Master’s element of the course.

Over 95% of those completing the course enter employment within six months after graduation. Graduates have gained positions in the agri-food and rural business sector, government departments and local councils. Typical career roles for graduates include; marketing, human resources, communication, training and management.

Whether you want to add to your qualifications portfolio, change your career direction, or develop confidence to grasp new opportunities, study for a Master’s through CAFRE.