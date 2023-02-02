Considering a career in the Equine Industry? Discover CAFRE’s Enniskillen Campus

Enniskillen is about 100 miles from Dublin, 30 miles from Cavan, 30 miles from Monaghan and 40 miles from Sligo.

Equine education courses on offer at Enniskillen

CAFRE offers Honours and Foundation Degree courses in Equine Management, validated by Ulster University. Courses are also available at Certificate and Diploma level alongside ApprenticeshipsNI and Farriery courses. There is the opportunity for students to progress throughout the suite of courses. Some students who commence their study on the Level 2 programme progress all the way through and can complete with a BSc (Hons) degree in Equine Management.

Meghan Finnegan Rogers (Dublin) and Evlin Berkley (Co Leitrim) celebrating their CAFRE graduation on a day off from their current internship at The Curragh Racecourse

Qualified and experienced staff

Our staff are all well qualified and have extensive experience in the equine industry. They are also very dedicated to working with young people, providing them with pastoral care and helping them to become the best that they can be. A unique aspect of our provision is that equine technologists work alongside education staff which helps students understand the latest equine research and innovation.

Students at the heart of Enniskillen Campus.

The equine student body is drawn mainly from throughout the island of Ireland with a small number coming from further afield, including Great Britain. Approximately 150 equine students are currently enrolled on Further and Higher Education programmes at Enniskillen.

Michelle Dunne (Dublin), Manon Varenne (France) and Shauna McElroy (Carlingford) on their CAFRE graduation day, excited about taking up their internship with Juddmonte USA

Students from the Republic of Ireland (ROI)

Under the arrangements in place for the Common Travel Area (CTA) between the United Kingdom and Ireland, ROI students have the same rights as those based in Northern Ireland. A high proportion of Enniskillen students already come from the Republic of Ireland and we welcome further applicants from the ROI.

Practical experience with horses on campus

Approximately 70 horses are kept at Enniskillen Campus. One reason for our success is that we provide our equine students with a stimulating academic education while they benefit from hands-on experience. Students can work with a range of horses in the equine breeding, equitation, racing, and farriery units.

Zoe Gillen (Kingscourt, Co Meath) celebrating her CAFRE graduation and looking forward to taking up her new position as intern at Watership Down Stud (Berkshire) in July, followed by six months at Kiltinan Castle Stud (Fethard) in January 2023

Opportunities to compete in races and equestrian competitions and consign foals at the sales

Students regularly compete in point-to-point races and other equine competitions. Students also prepare and consign foals and young horses at international class venues such as Goffs, Tattersalls and Cavan Equestrian Centre.

Technology and innovation

A unique aspect of Enniskillen’s provision is the presence of equine technologists working alongside teaching staff at the campus. Through our regional, national and international linkages, we provide students with an opportunity to apply the latest equine research and innovation.

Lisa McFarland (Omagh) enjoying her CAFRE graduation before she jets off to sunny Australia in August to start her Coolmore Internship

Residential provision at Enniskillen Campus

Our students enjoy the residential experience at Enniskillen Campus and often make friends for life. Reasonably priced accommodation is available for under 18 year old students and first year students. The cost is approximately £60 per week and details are available on the CAFRE website. Room numbers are limited so early application is advisable.

Livery at Enniskillen Campus

BSc (Hons) in Equine Management Year 1 students manage the running of the Campus Student Livery yard as part of their Introduction to Business Management module. Costs are usually £40 to £45 per week, including bedding and forage.

Making an application

Applications for Honours Degree and Foundation Degree programmes, are made through UCAS. The application process is the same whether you live in NI or ROI. A number of places are available for enrolment in September 2023. Tuition fees for Honours Degree 2022 entry are set at £4,630. Foundation Degree Tuition fees for 2022 entry are £2,550. Students from the ROI can find information on financial support on the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) website. Higher Education students can also avail of support through the Student Loans Company. ROI students can apply for a loan for the fees through Student Finance at: https://www.studentfinanceni.co.uk/types-of-finance/undergraduate/full-time/

Alison Kennaugh (Kells, Co Meath) enjoying her CAFRE graduation celebrations before she takes up her role as Intern at Weatherby’s Ireland

Applications for Certificate and Diploma programmes are made via the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk. There are no tuition fees for Further Education programmes.

Student bursaries

Students at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) have welcomed the launch of the 2022-23 Student Bursary and Scholarship Programme. With a total cash value of £94,500 the programme is sponsored by leading agri-food and land-based businesses.

As CAFRE celebrates 25 years of bursary support, Martin McKendry, CAFRE director, said: “The college management appreciate the generous financial commitment made by bursary and scholarship providers in supporting the next generation of talent entering the agriculture, food, horticulture and equine industries. This support is especially welcomed at a time when many students are facing challenging financial pressures.”

Bursary awards, with a total value of £72,000 are open to all first-year students studying Higher Education courses at Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry Campuses. Forty-eight bursaries, each with a cash award of £1,500, will be presented to successful applicants in Semester 2.

Equine bursary sponsors: Ballylinch Stud, Bluegrass, Coolmore Stud, Danske Bank, Downpatrick Racecourse, Gerry Dilger Foundation, Horse Sport Ireland, Horse Racing Ireland, Irish Farmers Journal, Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association, Juddmonte, Showjumping Ireland, The Aga Khan Stud, Tinnakill House Stud, Tyrone Farming Society, Ulster Carpets and Weatherbys.

The Scholarship Competition, with a total value of £22,500, is open to eligible second year students studying on Ulster University validated degree programmes at Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry Campuses. Nine scholarships are being offered, each with a cash award of £2,500 and a work placement opportunity. These will provide students with a direct link to the industry to develop technical skills.

Equine scholarship sponsor: Godolphin

Opportunities for students to travel

Enniskillen students are encouraged to travel to study and work outside Ireland to experience different cultures. CAFRE has developed prestigious collaborations with Coolmore in Ireland and Australia. Over the last number of years Coolmore has provided a CAFRE equine graduate with a prestigious 12 month internship where they spend 6 months in Australia and 6 months in Ireland.

Students and graduates also benefit from the excellent relationships the equine team has developed with Godolphin in Ireland and USA.

CAFRE has a long-standing relationship with Michigan State University (MSU), USA. Over the years many MSU students have undertaken their studies for a semester alongside our students. Under a reciprocal arrangement, Enniskillen students have benefitted by studying at MSU which has over 50,000 students.

CAFRE has excellent relationships with world class equine organisations and a third level academic institution, University of Kentucky in Lexington who are interested in providing students with study visits, work placements or employment.

Careers in the equine industry

Enniskillen Campus has a well-established reputation for training highly competent graduates who are “work-ready” to commence rewarding careers in the equine industry. We place great value on helping students develop up to date technical knowledge, practical skills and people skills to compete in the future market for employment.

Graduates are employed in a range of equine businesses including, racecourses, riding schools, Thoroughbred studs, nutrition companies, educational establishments, retail and sales. Roles can also include business administration, marketing, and international grooming.

A summary of what’s on offer at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus

A range of nationally validated education programmes to suit various entry points; Dedicated and experienced staff; Excellent facilities incorporating the latest technology; Reasonably priced accommodation for under 18-year-old students and first year students; Supportive student network; A strong ethos of learning by doing with 70 horses on site; Fantastic industry links with some of the best equine organisations in the world;

Visit CAFRE website for more information: www.cafre.ac.uk

If you are interested in joining us in 2023, contact us for more information.

For contact details, see: www.cafre.ac.uk or DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.