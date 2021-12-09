Construction companies fined for health and safety failures following death of worker

Principal contractor, Northstone (NI) Limited, Belfast, and contractor Paul Braham and Sons Limited, Warrenpoint, were also prosecuted for related offences.

All three companies previously pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Newry Crown Court.

CKMR Contracts Limited, Northstone (NI) Limited and Paul Braham & Sons Limited were today (9 December 2021) fined £30,000, £50,000 and £10,000 respectively.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecution followed an investigation by HSENI into the circumstances of an incident that resulted in 38-year-old, Ronan Mulroy suffering fatal injuries during a construction project at Church Street, Warrenpoint on 30 September 2016.

The project involved the replacement of street lighting columns.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector, Linda Murphy, commented: “This tragic death serves as an important reminder to the construction industry that every construction project requires careful planning and management.

“Contractors, including principal contractors, have a responsibility to communicate with each other to make sure everyone understand the risks and the measures needed to control those risks.”

The incident resulted in Mr Mulroy being struck by a lifting attachment that became detached from the quick hitch of an excavator, owned and operated by CKMR Contracts Limited.

Steps were not taken by the operator of the excavator to ensure the quick hitch was fully engaged.

The appointment of CKMR Contracts Limited followed late confirmation from another contractor that they were no longer able to complete the work as originally planned.

The investigation also found that a thorough examination of the quick hitch and lifting accessory had not been completed; the operator of the excavator had not received training in relation to the use of excavators for lifting operations; and the risk assessment relied on by CKMR Contracts Limited was not suitable and sufficient.

The duties of contractors and others are considered in detail within the HSE publication entitled ‘Managing health and safety in construction’ (L153).