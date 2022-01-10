Consultation on Future Agricultural Policy Proposals ‘lacks details in key areas’ - McAleer

Declan McAleer, who is chairperson of the assembly’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, said he will be asking the department to elaborate on their draft plans.

“The DAERA Minister recently published a consultation on future agriculture policy proposals centred around the themes of productivity, environmental sustainability, improved resilience and a responsive supply chain,” Mr McAleer commented.

“Whilst the policy does provide details of the proposed resilience and headage measures, it lacks concrete proposals in areas such as the environmental measures and generational renewal, and whilst the document recognises the under-representation of women in the industry, there are no proposals made as to how this imbalance can be redressed.”

Declan McAleer

The MLA said he is “also deeply concerned” about how the new policy will be funded “given that we have been taken out of the EU”.

“Whilst I note that the department proposes to modulate the area-based pot to fund a headage scheme, there is a lack of clarity as to how the agri-environment, investment and generational renewal measures will be supported,” he continued.

“In addition to this, the £300 million single farm payment budget is not guaranteed by Westminster beyond the current mandate which ends in 2024.

“This introduces even more uncertainty for future planning on top of the other Brexit related challenges, such as the impact of international trade deals on the industry locally.

“Had we remained in the EU in accordance with the democratic wishes of the people here, we would have had the £300 million single farm payment budget guaranteed for at least the next seven years, plus a separate Pillar 2 budget for the other measures.

“At this stage, we would have submitted our CAP strategic plan to the EU Commission and be in a better position to support the sector in making decisions in a more secure financial environment.”