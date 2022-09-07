Consumer delight in LMC’s ‘Good Honest Food’ campaign success

The positive news comes following the review of independent omnibus tracking data which explored in depth the impact and reach of the Commission’s recent advertising campaign.

Fronted by renowned local chef James Devine, the travelogue style advertising campaign honed in on the health and environmental benefits of NIFQA beef and lamb.

LMC marketing and communications manager Lauren Patterson outlined: “The public response to our advertising campaign has been overwhelmingly positive with 7 in 10 people (70%) who viewed the campaign stating that they were influenced by the messaging of the campaign.”

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign relaunched for a second burst in January of this year and ran across TV, radio, outdoor and digital platforms for a period of three months, reaching 98% of adults in Northern Ireland. The campaign was seen more than 28.3 million times – delivering scientifically approved messages in a consumer-friendly manner.

Lauren continued: “We are delighted to report that awareness of the advertising campaign was significantly higher than the UK average. Our tracking data has returned a 68% campaign awareness rate.

“Our unique multi-platform approach has led to almost twice as many people reporting to be ‘influenced a lot’ by this burst of the campaign, in comparison to the results gleaned from previous tracking data.

“This is a strong indication that the important messaging of the campaign is working to counteract sensationalist headlines around red meat consumption and helping promote the truth about beef and lamb.

Chef James Devine with Dr Ruth Price

“Of note is the rise in awareness across all platforms, with TV up 8 percentage points, radio up 5 percentage points, digital/social up 13 percentage points and outdoor up 14 percentage points.

“By tailoring the media plan on an annual basis LMC can ensure that the campaign is working to maximise impact and influence.”

Lauren confirmed that plans are in place to relaunch the campaign for a third burst this autumn with fresh assets and a drive to continue the growth of positive consumer perceptions.

“With the third tranche of our advertising campaign we hope to further heighten consumer awareness of the world leading credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb. All the while, reinforcing positive messages about the eco-conscious farming methods NIFQA farmers employ to bring highly nutritional and versatile beef and lamb to consumers.