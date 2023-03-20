Under the Noxious Weeds (Northern Ireland) Order 1977, ragwort, creeping thistle, spear thistle, broad leafed docks, curled leafed docks and wild oats are defined as noxious weeds. DAERA has powers under the Order to insist that these weeds are controlled under notice and failure to comply with such a requirement could result in prosecution and/or Basic Payment penalty.

Owners and occupiers of land are also reminded that ragwort (also called ragweed or benweed) is poisonous and may cause illness and even death to livestock.

Noxious weeds should be controlled before they have had time to flower, seed and spread. A fact sheet giving information on the control of these weeds in grassland can be obtained from DAERA, Plant Health Inspection Branch, Room 1022, Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3SB (Tel: 028 9052 4691) or from the DAERA website - https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/control-noxious-weeds

