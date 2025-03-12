Cool success for two in UK ice cream showcase ahead of Easter

Naldo Morelli, managing director of Morelli’s in Coleraine, with Daniela Morelli-Kerr, the marketing director of Champion of Champions at the Ice Cream Alliance Awards.

THE UK’s tastiest ice cream is being made by two family enterprises in Northern Ireland.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The companies – Morelli’s of Coleraine and Newcastle’s Lick Gelato – whipped producers from across the UK to win a host of prestigious titles in the influential Ice Cream Alliance Awards (ICA), including the two most important, held recently in Birmingham.

Morelli’s, an authentic Italian ice cream specialist for over a century in Northern Ireland, gained the coveted Overall Champion of Champions Award in addition to ‘Best in Class’ awards for its dairy vanilla, best vanilla and cherry yoghurt from a panel of independent expert judges in what is the industry’s most important competition, one which showcases the best ice cream and the people behind the nation’s most loved flavours. Lick won the runner up position in the Champion of Champion Overall Award as well as Best of Flavour with pistachio, 1st Flavour Class with caramelised biscuit, 1st Best of Flavour. While Morelli’s has been creating and selling delicious ice cream here since 1911 and has sales across Ireland and Great Britain, Lick was established in 2015 to craft Italian-style artisan ice cream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arnaldo Morelli, managing director of Morelli’s, welcoming the award, says: “It’s very gratifying to be acclaimed as the UK leading producer by our industry leaders. This important recognition will be very beneficial in our efforts to expand our sales throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.” Simon Welby, a director of Lick Gelato, says: “We are absolutely delighted, we never expect to win anything, but are always hopeful that we will come away with something major. But winning three altogether is really crazy and to finish runner up overall is incredible. It makes all the hard work and dedication to bring the best quality handcrafted artisan gelato to our customers all the more worthwhile.”

The family business celebrates its 10th anniversary with these awards.