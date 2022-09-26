Corbo claims Farmcare champion
As the NI Texel Breeders Club sees the sale season well underway breeders enjoyed their annual show and sale in Enniskillen.
The club thank Frank Clewer for judging this year’s pre-sale show and Mark Crawford Farmcare for his ongoing support and sponsorship.
Mr Clewer got proceedings underway with the Shearling ram class, awarding Graham Rodgers Bohard Flock his first place rosette. This Findrum Del Boy son went on later to sell for £703.50.
Claiming Mr Clewer’s second place rosette in the shearling line-up was Andrew Hutchinson with Round Island Evander. This homebred shearling, a son of Round Island Davy-J went on to top sales of the shearling rams at £945. Shearling rams averaged £769 for 4.
Most Popular
Claiming first place in Mr Clewers ram lamb line-up and overall Farmcare Champion was the exhibit from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. A Sportsmans Daredevil son, he went on to top the evening sale prices at £966.
Coming in second both in the judge’s line-up and in the sale prices was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg exhibit and Farmcare Reserve Champion, a Mullan Eureka son out of a Midlock Yorkie sired dam, selling for £924. Ram Lambs sold averaged £505 for 34.
Other Leading Prices
A Hutchinson 760gns; 600gns
G Rankin 640gns
G Beacom 560gns; 520gns
M Johnston 520gns
N Armstrong 570gns; 540gns
A Breen 650gns; 600gns; 600gns
E & H Breen 620gns
Farmcare Show Results
Shearling Rams
1. Graham Rodgers Bohard
2. Andrew Hutchinson Round Island
Ram Lambs
1. Adrian Liggett Corbo
2. Alistair Breen Drumderg
3. Ella & Harry Breen Lough Erne
4. Nathan Armstrong Dynawhite
5. Gary Beacom Lakeview
6. Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill
Farmcare Champion Adrian Liggett
Farmcare Reserve Champion Alistair Breen
The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Ballymena 26th September; Markethill 28th September; Lisahally 29th September; Gortin 14th October and Ballymena 17th October.
Catalogues available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact Club Secretary Martin Warnock 07791679112 for details.