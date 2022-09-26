Corbo claims Farmcare champion

The club thank Frank Clewer for judging this year’s pre-sale show and Mark Crawford Farmcare for his ongoing support and sponsorship.

Mr Clewer got proceedings underway with the Shearling ram class, awarding Graham Rodgers Bohard Flock his first place rosette. This Findrum Del Boy son went on later to sell for £703.50.

Claiming Mr Clewer’s second place rosette in the shearling line-up was Andrew Hutchinson with Round Island Evander. This homebred shearling, a son of Round Island Davy-J went on to top sales of the shearling rams at £945. Shearling rams averaged £769 for 4.

Harry Breen accepts the Farmcare Reserve Champion rosette on behalf of his dad, Alistair Breen from judge Frank Clewer and sponsor Mark Crawford Farmcare for his Drumderg exhibit at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show & Sale in Enniskillen.

Claiming first place in Mr Clewers ram lamb line-up and overall Farmcare Champion was the exhibit from Adrian Liggett’s Corbo pen. A Sportsmans Daredevil son, he went on to top the evening sale prices at £966.

Coming in second both in the judge’s line-up and in the sale prices was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg exhibit and Farmcare Reserve Champion, a Mullan Eureka son out of a Midlock Yorkie sired dam, selling for £924. Ram Lambs sold averaged £505 for 34.

Other Leading Prices

A Hutchinson 760gns; 600gns

Judge Frank Clewer and Sponsor Mark Crawford hand over generous sponsorship and the Farmcare Champion Rosette to Adrian Liggett Corbo Flock at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Show & Sale in Enniskillen.

G Rankin 640gns

G Beacom 560gns; 520gns

M Johnston 520gns

N Armstrong 570gns; 540gns

A Breen 650gns; 600gns; 600gns

E & H Breen 620gns

Farmcare Show Results

Shearling Rams

1. Graham Rodgers Bohard

2. Andrew Hutchinson Round Island

Ram Lambs

1. Adrian Liggett Corbo

2. Alistair Breen Drumderg

3. Ella & Harry Breen Lough Erne

4. Nathan Armstrong Dynawhite

5. Gary Beacom Lakeview

6. Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill

Farmcare Champion Adrian Liggett

Farmcare Reserve Champion Alistair Breen

The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Ballymena 26th September; Markethill 28th September; Lisahally 29th September; Gortin 14th October and Ballymena 17th October.