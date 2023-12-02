Core of decision-making on Millisle farm is based on accurate NMR records

Bill Brown milks 200 Jersey Friesian crossbred cows on the family farm near Millisle, on the Ards Peninsula.

He’s constantly looking to improve the herd and he works closely with his vet and nutritionist. The core of the decision-making on this farm is based on accurate NMR records, particularly for monitoring production, Johne’s, somatic cell count (SCC) monitoring and for making breeding decisions.

“We’re autumn block calving to maximise milk output yet make best use of our grass with an early spring turnout,” says Bill. “This also allows me to monitor cows carefully in early lactation and make sure somatic cell counts are kept well under control, and cow health is maintained.”

Bill’s management and planning relies on his NMR reports. “I can’t understand why folk don’t milk record. As our vet rightly says, ‘if you know, you can do’.”

Checking individual cell count data is a top priority each month – firstly to ensure cow health and minimise any vet treatments, and to make sure there’s a clean supply of milk to Lakeland Dairies who offer a super bonus for milk with a monthly average SCC less than 100,000 cells/ml, and TBC less than 10. “I achieved it in October 2023, and it added nearly £450 to my milk cheque.”

This, Bill admits, was quite an achievement with a lot of cows in early lactation including 63 newly calved heifers. Average yield for the herd is currently 7,700kg at 4.5% fat and 3.55% protein from 2.2tonnes of cake.

“I keep a close eye on cell count trends and investigate the highest top five cows each month. Repeat offenders may go on the cull list.”

His second priority is Johne’s. “We use NMR’s quarterly milk screening service HerdWise to identify cows with infection and then follow our control plan we’ve developed with the vet,” he adds. “You never stop learning here.

“And milk buyers are looking carefully at their milk pool, so we need to be testing and controlling any infections to future-proof our business,” he says; adding that he is shocked that any dairy farmer doesn’t test for Johne’s when the writing is on the wall, he feels.

Focusing on longer term plans, Bill appreciates that genomic testing might be on the cards to accurately identify his best heifers and young cows to breed from, but for now he is using his NMR data to rank cows on combined fat and protein and then on their SCC.

“That’s what I am paid for,” he adds, “I also look carefully at the cow’s fertility record too as we want a five week breeding block.”

Looking ahead, Bill and his team are also aiming for improved longevity and a higher lifetime daily yield per cow. “This takes account of production, age at first calving, fertility and health, so if we nudge these upwards, we will improve lifetime production. And the efficiency and profitability of the herd should improve too. I am totally reliant on my NMR data to make this happen.”