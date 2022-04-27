Costs crisis impacting farmers - McKevitt

Councillor McKevitt was speaking after engaging with local farmers about the rising costs of food, fuel and energy bills.

She said that support must be extended to rural communities that contribute so much to the local economy.

South Down candidate Councillor McKevitt said:“We know that the current crisis caused by rising food, fuel and energy bills is impacting people right across the North, but we have not seen much focus on the problems it is creating for our farming and rural communities.

Karen McKevitt with Seamus Doyle

“Farmers are acutely affected by the cost of living emergency, they rely on large amounts of fuel to run their businesses and there have also been huge increases in the price of vital supplies like feed and fertiliser that is crippling many farmers and causing serious problems for their businesses.

“The agricultural sector plays a huge role in the North’s economy and contributes so much to our way of life and we must provide targeted support to get them through this difficult period. I have spoken to farmers in our local area and know that many are already struggling amid fears that prices for vital materials are only going to get worse in the weeks and months ahead.