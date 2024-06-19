Council gives green lights to £150m investment at Enkalon Business Park

Artist's impression of the new developments at the business park.

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has approved a landmark £150 million development by Errigal Group at Enkalon Business Park in Antrim.

This project is one of the largest industrial developments in Northern Ireland's history. The new Enkalon Business Park promises to bring significant benefits to local residents and businesses.

Located next to the Junction Retail and Leisure Park, this transformative investment by market-leading construction group Errigal Group encompasses 945,000 sq ft of new build floor space and the refurbishment of 835,000 sq ft of existing space.

The project includes three new storage and distribution warehouses, five new light industrial units, two new retail showrooms, new research and design offices, and the refurbishment and alterations to four existing storage and distribution units.

Once operational, the development is projected to generate 690 new jobs, with an additional 200 construction jobs created over a six-year period. The total number of potential full-time and part-time employees once the development is operational is estimated to be around 1,145.

The economic impact of this development is immense. It is estimated that the total annual wages injected into the local economy will be approximately £46 million, representing a considerable financial boost for Antrim town and the wider area.

The proposal underscores a significant capital investment of £150 million from the private sector, highlighting the confidence and commitment of investors in the borough’s potential.

Mayor Neil Kelly said: "This landmark development represents a major step forward for Antrim town, it will transform the landscape of the area, restoring the original Enkalon site.

"The £150 million investment will drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance community development. The positive impact on our local economy and the opportunities it will bring to our residents are truly exciting."

Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Councillor Jeannie Archibald-Brown, added: "The approval of this project at Enkalon Business Park is a pivotal milestone for Antrim town.

"It underscores the council’s commitment to supporting developments that boost economic growth and improve residents' quality of life. We eagerly anticipate the long-term benefits this project will bring to our community."