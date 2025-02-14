Council hosts accessible workshops to connect with nature

Nature Makes Sense.

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is hosting workshops in Lisnaskea and Omagh for groups supporting children, young people and adults with a disability.

They will offer the opportunity to enjoy a range of nature based and outdoor play activities in accessible spaces.

The ‘Nature Makes Sense’ workshops will take place in two of the council’s accessible parks – Grange Park, Omagh, on Wednesday, March 19, and Smith’s Strand, Lisnaskea, on Wednesday, March 26.

There will be four slots available between 10.15am and 2.15pm with two sessions for over 18s and two sessions for under 18s.

The council’s Climate Action, Community and Wellbeing and Access and Inclusion Teams will be joined by staff from Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark and The Conservation Volunteers to deliver the activities, which will incorporate sensory elements.

Participants will explore the local environment, learn about nature and develop skills whilst having fun along the trail, all at your own pace.

It is also hoped that the workshops will empower group leaders to lead on activities in outdoor spaces near them. It is widely recognised that learning and socialising in the outdoors is beneficial to health and wellbeing and these events aim to showcase this.

Council Chair John McClaughry said: “I welcome this new initiative organised and delivered by the council which demonstrates that nature matters and it is there for everyone to enjoy and explore.

“I would encourage groups to sign up for the workshops as they create an opportunity to get outdoors, be active and connect with nature, which can have positive benefits for overall health and wellbeing.

“I commend the council teams for working together to plan these workshops to ensure they are fun and practical with the opportunity to learn whilst being accessible and inclusive.”

The workshops have been made possible with funding from the Public Health Agency.

To register a group for one of the workshops, or to find out more information, contact the Climate Team at [email protected] or 0300 303 1777.