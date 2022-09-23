Council’s first prosecution under the Pavement Cafés Act (NI) 2014

A guilty plea was entered by Mr Terence O’Neill of the Queens Arms, Bridge Street, Coleraine, for the offence of operating a pavement café without a Pavement Café Licence granted by council.

A Pavement Café Licence authorises a person carrying on a business involving the supply of food or drink to place furniture, temporarily, on a public area.

The court, sitting at Ballymena Courthouse, heard that despite being advised of licensing requirements on a number of occasions, Mr O’Neill failed to submit a valid application to council and continued to place temporary furniture outside his business premises without the required licence.

A fine of £200 was handed down and Mr O’Neill was also ordered to pay costs of £194 together with an offender levy of £15.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recognises that pavement cafés are a welcome sight in town centres and villages. They are a vital commercial opportunity for local businesses, enhancing the general well-being of communities and appealing to tourists by contributing to an excellent visitor experience.

Regulation of pavement cafés allows their benefits to be realised while ensuring they are well-managed and safe, and sensitive to the surrounding area and the needs of pedestrians and other street users.