Council’s first prosecution under the Pavement Cafés Act (NI) 2014
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council successfully prosecuted the owner of a Coleraine public house for an offence under the Licensing of Pavement Cafés Act (Northern Ireland) 2014 at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday 2 September 2022. This was the first case brought by council under the legislation
A guilty plea was entered by Mr Terence O’Neill of the Queens Arms, Bridge Street, Coleraine, for the offence of operating a pavement café without a Pavement Café Licence granted by council.
A Pavement Café Licence authorises a person carrying on a business involving the supply of food or drink to place furniture, temporarily, on a public area.
The court, sitting at Ballymena Courthouse, heard that despite being advised of licensing requirements on a number of occasions, Mr O’Neill failed to submit a valid application to council and continued to place temporary furniture outside his business premises without the required licence.
A fine of £200 was handed down and Mr O’Neill was also ordered to pay costs of £194 together with an offender levy of £15.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recognises that pavement cafés are a welcome sight in town centres and villages. They are a vital commercial opportunity for local businesses, enhancing the general well-being of communities and appealing to tourists by contributing to an excellent visitor experience.
Regulation of pavement cafés allows their benefits to be realised while ensuring they are well-managed and safe, and sensitive to the surrounding area and the needs of pedestrians and other street users.
Pavement cafés must be operated in accordance with licensing requirements and any deviance from this will not be tolerated.