Council’s special Jubilee initiative celebrates its youngest and oldest residents

The scheme forms part of the council’s plans to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and includes bespoke mementos for those celebrating their 100th birthday throughout the year, as well as a special certificate for newborn babies.

A teddy bear will be gifted to the babies who were born on 6 February 2022, the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession, and to those born throughout the month of June.

There will also be a special gift for any couples celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary during 2022.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Hannah and Kyle McAuley, and their children Albert and Harper. Albert, who was born on February 6th 2022, 70 years after HM The Queen’s accession, was presented with a special Jubilee teddy bear and certificate to mark this special date.

The civic gifts form part of the council’s wide-ranging programme of events to mark Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign.

To launch the programme, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, visited baby Albert Alexander McAuley - who was born on 6 February - and his proud parents Hannah and Kyle.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor commented: “I was delighted to meet the McAuley family, and mark Albert’s special birthday in this way.

“2022 is a very significant year for HM The Queen and we want to play our part in celebrating her seven decades of service.

Albert McAuley, who was born on 6 February 2022, 70 years after HM The Queen’s accession, pictured with his Jubilee teddy bear while wearing the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s chain of office.

“An extensive variety of events and initiatives has been developed by council, and I’m very pleased that our centenarians, newborn babies and couples marking 70 years of marriage will be recognised as part of this.”

Parents or carers do not need to contact us directly to receive a certificate or teddy bear (if eligible).

The gifts will be offered during the birth registration process.

If you have already registered your baby, a council officer will contact you automatically in due course.

Hannah and Kyle McAuley pictured with their children Harper and Albert.

If you know someone celebrating a 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary before the end of the year, you can contact the council by emailing [email protected]

To find out more about the council’s full Jubilee programme, head to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/platinumjubilee