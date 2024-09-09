Eugene and Eoghan Lagan run a flock of 350 ewes on the hills above Drumsurn, outside Limavady.

The Border Leicester is crossed with the Blackface ewe which is lambed outdoors from 1 April onwards.

The greyface lambs are with a good covering of wool and are quickly to their feet and able to survive in harsh weather conditions.

As their rams go out in November they are fit to withstand the wintry weather while getting the job done. The greyface ewe lambs are sold at the annual greyface show and sale at Alexander Gourley, Aghanloo, Limavady.

Eoghan Lagan, Drumsurn, Limavady looking over his greyface lambs. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)

Tup lambs are sold fat with tremendous growth rates and are easily fleshed off grass. Eugene and Eoghan also keep a small flock of greyface ewes that are crossed with the Suffolk ram. The greyface ewe is a very birthy, scanning around 210% and long lasting.

All of their Border Leicester stock rams are purchased at the annual U.R.B.A. Border Leicester Show and Sale on a yearly basis, which will be held this year on Monday 23 September in Ballymena Livestock Market. The show begins at 2pm while the sale gets underway at 5pm.

The sale will take a different format this year with ewes and ewe lambs being sold first followed by aged rams, shearling rams and ram lambs.

Thanks goes to the sponsors Danske Bank, Fane Valley Stores, A.S.C. Farm Services and Thompsons Feeding Innovation.

This is a sale not to be missed.