Countdown is on to National Balmoral Championships 2022

The four-day horse show (7-10 July) will kick-off with the hugely successful 5 Star Tour, as well as aged classes for five, six and seven-year-old horses.

Friday will host a leg of the Wilsons Auctions Ulster Region Grand Prix tour, along with aged classes for five, six and seven-year-old horses, open to all DAFM approved studbooks.

The feature class on Saturday will be a leg of the 1.40m Gain/Alltech Grand Prix, with a full complement of classes for 90cm to 1.30m.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Balmoral Championships

National Balmoral are delighted to be hosting a round of the new Northern Ireland Horse Board Mares Development Series for 2022.

This series is open to mares from all studbooks and it is hoped that the proposed competitions will facilitate the progressive training and development of mares in preparation for breeding careers later in life.

All double clear eligible mares will qualify for the final to be held at Meadows Centre at their Autumn Championship Horse Show, scheduled for 24-25 September 2022.

The young horse championships will take place on Sunday, as well as the four-year-old championship class.

National Balmoral Championships

These championship classes are supported by Horse Sport Ireland Breeding initiative, with excellent prize funds on offer and a £250 prize to the breeder of the winning horse in each section.

These classes promote top quality young horses within Ireland and provide a valuable platform for the growth of the industry.

To round off this show jumping spectacular, the top class competition will culminate in a round of the 1.50m Coolmore Showjumping/SJI Grand Prix on Sunday, as well as championship classes from 90cm to 1.30m and an amateur championship.

National Balmoral Championships was established over 30 years ago as a non-profit event to develop local equestrian talent and promote the sport to the public.

National Balmoral Championships

Over the years, a small but dedicated group of volunteers has grown the event to become one of the most notable venues of the showjumping calendar for both spectators and competitors.

It attracts over 3,000 competition entries, providing classes for grass roots members to elite level athletes at the very pinnacle of their sport.

National Balmoral is open to all, with free admittance to the event.

Spectators are welcome but are reminded to adhere to all health and safety guidelines.

National Balmoral Championships

The event provides a great family day out with catering and toilet facilities on site.

As always, any profit made from National Balmoral Championships is directed back into the development of the event and the sport, and they rely heavily on sponsorship from businesses and individuals.

Show director, Ray Buchanan, commented: “The National Balmoral committee has worked tirelessly to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever.

“None of this would be possible without a dedicated group of volunteers and the generosity of our sponsors and supporters.

“We are all looking forward to an enjoyable and successful 2022 show,” he concluded.