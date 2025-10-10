Countdown is on to Northern Ireland’s biggest holiday fair

After a wet and windy Storm Amy, people’s thoughts will soon be turning to sunnier climes as the countdown begins to Northern Ireland’s biggest and longest-running holiday fair.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News makes a welcome return to ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, bringing a world of travel under one roof for a weekend of holiday inspiration, expert advice and exclusive offers.

Organised by Business Exhibitions Ltd (BizEx), Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NITN has become a staple in the Northern Ireland events calendar, attracting thousands of visitors eager to explore destinations near and far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 50 exhibitors from the travel industry will converge in the heart of Belfast’s city centre in January to showcase a vast array of holiday options at home and abroad to an expected 10,000 visitors.

Having fun at the launch of the 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News are (l-r) Jonathan Adair from headline sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News, Deborah Harris, Belfast International Airport, Maria Hourican, CEO of event organiser Business Exhibitions Ltd (BizEx), Erin English, Bookit by NI Travel News, Maureen Ledwith and Shane Hourican, both BizEx. Northern Ireland’s biggest holiday fair makes a welcome return to ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, bringing a world of travel under one roof for a weekend of holiday inspiration, expert advice and exclusive offers. The three-day event will showcase a huge choice of holiday options at home and abroad, featuring international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers. For more information, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com.

From sun-soaked escapes and cruise adventures to family breaks and staycations, the show is a ‘one-stop shop’ for travel lovers, connecting them with trusted experts and giving people a chance to check out the latest holiday trends and bag an exclusive bargain in the process.

“As the days get colder and the nights get longer, what better way to kick off 2026 than to start planning your dream holiday with a visit to Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NITN,” said BizEx chief executive Maria Hourican.

“Holiday World Show Belfast is all about lifting spirits, inspiring new adventures and giving people something to look forward to. Whether you’re planning your dream getaway or a short break closer to home, our 2026 show is going to be packed with ideas, experiences and unbeatable offers,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visitors can expect to meet experts from every corner of the globe, hear insider tips, and take advantage of offers that will be exclusively available at the show.”

Having fun at the launch of the 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News are (l-r) Maureen Ledwith from event organiser Business Exhibitions Ltd, Jonathan Adair of headline sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News, an online travel hub that offers members a range of weekly holiday deals and membership discounts, and Deborah Harris from Belfast International Airport, partner of the event’s Trade and Media Morning. Northern Ireland’s biggest holiday fair makes a welcome return to ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, showcasing a huge choice of holiday options at home and abroad, featuring international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers. For more information, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com.

For the second year running, the event’s headline sponsor is Bookit by NI Travel News, an online travel hub created by travel publication Northern Ireland Travel News that, for a subscription fee of just £10 per year, offers members a minimum of 10 weekly holiday deals - all hand-selected and supplied by local NI travel agents - including sunshine getaways, city breaks, cruises, long-haul tours and bucket-list adventures.

Alongside fantastic holiday offers, Bookit by NITN also offers members access to a wide array of exclusive discounts, such as 10% off parking at Belfast City Airport, 10% off with Ground Espresso Bars, 10% off your first Cosmetic Dermatology Treatment, 20% off a Titanic Distillers Signature Tour, £2.50 off Lounge Access at City of Derry Airport and much more.

Jonathan Adair, managing director of NI Travel News, is delighted to be back ‘on board’ for a second year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Storms may come and go, but the desire to travel never fades,” said Jonathan, “so everyone at Bookit by NITN is thrilled to renew our headline sponsorship of Holiday World Show Belfast, which is the perfect event to plan your next escape and find great value deals.

Packed and ready for the launch of the 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News are Shane Hourican from event organiser Business Exhibitions Ltd, Deborah Harris (left) from Belfast International Airport, partner of the event’s Trade and Media Morning, and Erin English of headline sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News, an online travel hub that offers members a range of weekly holiday deals and membership discounts. Northern Ireland’s biggest holiday fair makes a welcome return to ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, showcasing a huge choice of holiday options at home and abroad, featuring international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers. For more information, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com.

“We’ve had an amazing year since the last Holiday World show, a year that saw us celebrate Bookit by NITN’s first birthday in May and launch our new dedicated members area, which gives subscribers access to an array of exclusive discounts with local businesses and airports… all for just 84p per month.

“At last January’s event, we were delighted to welcome lots of new members to Bookit by NITN – now we can’t wait to do the same and grow the brand even further in the new year,” he added.

A highlight of the weekend will be the Trade and Media Morning - in partnership, for the first time, with Belfast International Airport (BIA) - which will open the show from 10am to 12.30pm on Friday January 9. This industry-only morning, which takes place before the doors open to the public, offers insights and networking opportunities for travel professional and media representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BIA’s communications and corporate affairs director Deborah Harris said: “Belfast International Airport is excited to become a partner, for the first time, of Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NITN. Holiday World really is an institution here and a wonderful showcase of how easy it is to explore the world from Northern Ireland.

Having a ball at the launch of the 33rd annual Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News are Maria Hourican (right), CEO of event organiser Business Exhibitions Ltd, with Deborah Harris from Belfast International Airport, partner of the event’s Trade and Media Morning, and Jonathan Adair of headline sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News, an online travel hub that offers members a range of weekly holiday deals and membership discounts. Northern Ireland’s biggest holiday fair makes a welcome return to ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, showcasing a huge choice of holiday options at home and abroad, featuring international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers. For more information, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com.

“Holiday World has always been a fantastic celebration of travel, connecting travellers directly with trusted tour operators, agents, and destinations – creating a buzz of excitement and optimism for the year ahead.

“We are delighted to be the official partner of the show’s trade and media morning, two areas of industry that are very important to us, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in January,” she said.

Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will play host to international tourist boards, destinations, airlines, cruise and ferry companies, hotels and B&Bs, visitor attractions, travel agencies and a vast range of service providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the fastest growing areas of the holiday industry is undoubtedly the cruise sector - which is reflected at the show, with a dedicated cruise showcase hosted by local specialist Oasis Travel.

New for 2026 is a dedicated USA Pavilion, hosted by leading local tour operator Travel Solutions and featuring a wide range of holidays across the Atlantic.

Operators and destinations already confirmed include Malta, Spain, Gran Canaria, Mysteries of India, Oklahoma & Grapevine Texas, Cambrils Tourism, Visit Salou, PortAventura World, Cyprus, Oasis Travel & Cruise Partners, Air Canada, Travel Solutions & USA Partners, THB Hotels, Hays Travel & Partners, Jet2Holidays, Savoy Palace, Stena Line, Irish Ferries, Caley Cruisers, Barrhead Travel & Partners, Dolphin Spirit, Wendy Wu Tours, French camping sites and many more.

And for those who like to holiday closer to home, Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News also features a wide range of hotels and accommodation providers, visitor attractions and tourism organisations from across Ireland and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News will open its doors to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday January 9, and from 10am until 5pm on Saturday January 10 and Sunday January 11.

Tickets cost £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students. A special family ticket gives admission for two adults and up to four children for just £10 and a 2-for-1 ticket deal is available online at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/2-for-1-voucher-belfast/.

The trade and media morning in partnership with Belfast International Airport will take place on the Friday morning from 10am to 12.30pm, with all travel trade and media invited to register at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/belfast/.

For more information and all the latest event updates, visit https://holidayworldshowni.com/.