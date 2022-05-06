Countdown on to keynote Shadwell Aberdeen Angus pedigree herd dispersal at CCM Skipton

To be staged in conjunction with the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, it will take place at Skipton Auction Mart, on Saturday, May 28, purposely chosen because of its central UK location for a fixture that will create avid interest among Angus breeders nationwide, boosted by a live online and telephone bidding facility for potential purchasers unable to attend in person.

The dispersal for Shadwell Estate Company will comprise approximately 120-plus head, primarily females – proven breeding cows, in-calf and yearling heifers – from one of the country’s most prominent herds on the show circuit, having bred multiple Aberdeen Angus national and interbreed champions at the UK’s major shows since the herd was first established in 1997. Many cattle by top-notch Shadwell sires are included in the sale, along with embryos.

Robert Clarke, herd manager at Shadwell for the past 12 years, said: “We have won over 200 championships at county and national shows and have sold over 250 bulls off the farm in my time at Shadwell, some at five figure sums, many to repeat customers, both pedigree and commercial breeders.

Members of the Shadwell herd are pictured at a recent open day to view cattle ahead of the CCM dispersal sale with visitors from throughout the UK in attendance

“I believe the herd today is looking as strong as it ever has. Every female family has played a part in the success and most of the cows have produced sons sold for breeding. The two-year-old heifers are an awesome bunch, with some very exciting pregnancies and the yearling heifers are probably our most uniform group, with massive potential.

“Each and every one deserves its place in the herd and I’m confident they will carry on and do well wherever they go.”

The sale begins at 11am and will be conducted by Raymond Kennedy, from Stirling-based United Auctions, whose connections with the Aberdeen-Angus breed goes back to the late1860s.

A catalogue detailing all entries in the dispersal and their breeding, together with a required pre-sale buyer registration form, is available at www.ccmauctions.com.