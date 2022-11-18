The event offers a leading show and sale for the local beef and lamb industries.

This year’s Beef and Lamb Championships promises to be an enjoyable day and evening out, providing the perfect opportunity for farmers and those involved in the industry to meet, network and do business.

There will be plenty of competition on the day, with showing classes from 11am.

The fifth Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships takes place on Tuesday 22 November at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn

Beef cattle will compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion and the renowned Allams Cup, while lambs will battle it out for the title of Best Butcher Pair.

Once showing is complete, the highly anticipated auction will take place from 6.15pm.

Admission is £7 for adults, YFCU members £5 (with valid membership card), Under 12s free when accompanied by an adult, RUAS members free.

Tickets purchased on arrival.

Advertisement